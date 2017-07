Leading e-commerce firm Flipkart today kicked off another round of its popular TV Days Sale in India on July 14. The sale will conclude on July 16. Flipkart is offering huge discounts of up to 50% on LED TVs ranging from Smart, UHD(Ultra High Definition) 4K resolution to standard HD Ready series on brands like Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Vu, Micromax and Onida, among others.

Besides the discounts, Flipkart is offering additional 10% instant cash back for buyers who purchase through HDFC Bank cards and similarly 5% extra for Axis Buzz credits card users.

Flipkart, in a bid to further sweeten the deal, is offering up to Rs. 25,000 off on select products via exchange deals and also no cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) on select range.

We have leafed through several lucrative deals on offer on Flipkart TV Days sale and hand-picked best deals on smart, UHD 4K and HD Ready LED TVs.

Here are top 10 LED TV deals available on Flipkart TV Days Sale:

1) 27% off on Onida 138.78cm (54.64) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV (55UIB, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB)- MRP: Rs. 79,990; Flipkart TV Days sale via Deal Platter: Rs. 57,999 (HERE).

2) 32% off on Micromax Canvas 81cm (32) HD Ready Smart LED TV (32 CANVAS-S, 3 x HDMI, 3 x USB)- MRP: Rs. 27,990; Flipkart TV Days sale via Deal Platter: Rs. 18,999 (HERE)

3) 25% off on Vu 140cm (55) Full HD Smart LED TV (55UH8475, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB)-MRP: 60,000; Flipkart TV Days sale via Deal Platter: Rs. 44,999(HERE)

4) 12% off on CloudWalker Cloud TV 80cm (31.5) HD Ready Smart LED TV (32SH, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB)- MRP: Rs.19,990; Flipkart TV Days sale via Deal Platter: Rs. 17,499 (HERE)

5) 17% off on Samsung Basic Smart 80cm (32) Full HD LED TV (32M5100, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB)-MRP: Rs. 31,500; Flipkart TV Days Sale via Deal Platter: Rs. 25,999 (HERE)

6) 13% off on Vu 98cm (39) Full HD LED TV (H40D321, 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB)- MRP: Rs. 26,500; Flipkart TV Days Sale via Deal Platter: Rs. 22,999(HERE)

7) Flat 34% off on Micromax 81cm (32) HD Ready LED TV (32T8280HD, 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB)-MRP: Rs. 19,990; Flipkart TV Days Sale via Deal Platter: 12,999 (HERE)

8) 16% off on Intex 139cm (55) Full HD LED TV (5500FHD, 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB)-MRP: Rs. 49,990; Flipkart TV Days Sale offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 41,990 (HERE)

9) 36% off on Panasonic Shinobi 123cm (49) Full HD Smart LED TV (TH-49DS630D, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB)-MRP: Rs. 78,990; Flipkart TV Days Sale offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 49,999 (HERE)

10) 23% off LG 108cm (43) Full HD Smart LED TV (43LH576T, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB)-MRP: Rs. 49,990; Flipkart TV Days Sale offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 37,999 (HERE)

Bonus HD Ready TV offer:

39% off on Intex Avoir 80cm (32) HD Ready LED TV (Avoir Splash Plus, 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB)-MRP: RS. 21,990; Flipkart TV Days Sale offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 13,199 (HERE)

Watch this space latest updates on best TV deals and other consumer electronics goods.