If you missed out on a great deal during the September edition of Amazon Great Indian Festival, now is your second chance to grab it. Amazon.in is back with version 2.0 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. But wait, would rival Flipkart keep calm and watch Amazon's sales skyrocket? Well, it simply won't, would it?

Flipkart is all geared up to take on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale with its Diwali festive sale called "Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days". While the second installment of Amazon Great Indian Festival is underway as we speak, Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale is slated to begin on Thursday (October 5) and run until Sunday (October 8).

We already know some of the best deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival by now, but the same cannot be said about Flipkart's sale which is still teasing us with "#Waitforthe5th"at the moment, however all that should change by midnight. But what we know for sure is that Huawei is going to unveil a new Honor smartphone.

If you missed your chance to buy the smartphone you'd been waiting to buy, fret not, as the Indian e-commerce giant will be providing 'blockbuster deals' on smartphones with flash sales and exciting exchange offers on your existing smartphone.

Smartphones aside, Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale is also the best time to buy a new TV as it promises a never-before "up to 70 percent discount" on top TV brands. Plus, there will be exciting exchange offers, and no-cost EMIs as well. During the sale period, you can also avail up to 60 percent discount on laptops, cameras, accessories and more with assured buyback guarantee on some select products.

Not just that, Flipkart will offer time-limited "Dhamaka Deals" as part of the Festive Dhamaka Days sale. The "Dhamaka Deals" will have many exciting products on unbelievable discounts between 1 pm and 10 pm. What's more, if you are an Axis Bank credit or debit card holder, you could get an additional 10 percent cashback for every purchase you make during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days.

Flipkart Festive Days Sale begins at midnight today.