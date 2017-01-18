Flipkart is offering attractive discounts and exchange offers on a wide range of smartphones. From Samsung to Lenovo and Xiaomi and others, there are smartphones from renowned brands at best prices online.

Flipkart's stream of smartphone offers compete with Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2017, which kicks off on January 20 and runs through January 22. Some of the popular smartphones on discount on Flipkart include iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6, Lenovo P2, Moto Z series, Google Pixel series and others.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 4,000 additional discount on exchange, no cost EMIs, flat cashbacks and more on select smartphones. If you are in the market looking for some best offers on smartphones, check out these handpicked deals you shouldn't miss.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhones are usually expensive, but Flipkart's offers make it reasonable. The iPhone 7 32GB costs Rs 60,000, and add an extra Rs 10,000 for the next storage variants. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 23,000 off on exchanging your old smartphone, which will easily bring down the price of 128GB iPhone 7 to Rs 57,000 instead of Rs 80,000. Quite a deal!

Similarly, the exchange offers are eligible for the iPhone 7 variants. If paying upfront seems a problem, there is an option to get no cost EMI on Flipkart as well.

Google Pixel, Pixel XL

Google Pixel 32GB variant is listed for Rs 57,000 on Flipkart, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 66,000. If you are interested in the Pixel XL, then the 32GB model costs Rs 67,000. The offers on all Pixel and Pixel XL variants are the same. They include:

Flat Rs 8,000 cashback on EMI with ICICI credit cards

Extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards

Up to Rs 20,000 exchange value on old phones

iPhone 6, iPhone 6s

The previous two generations of iPhones are also being treated with generosity. The iPhone 6s 32GB can be bought for as low as Rs. 25,499 by exchanging your old smartphone for up to Rs 23,000 value. The higher storage variants are currently not on offer.

But if you'd like to go another generation behind, the iPhone 6 (16GB) variant will set you back for Rs 31,990 as Flipkart is offering Rs 4,000 flat discount. There's also exchange offer up to Rs 24,000 and no cost EMI for your convenience.

Moto Z, Moto Z Play

Flipkart's exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000 is available on Moto Z and Moto Z Play. The Moto Z Play costs Rs 24,999 on Flipkart, while the Moto Z is priced at Rs 39,999. You can avail no cost EMIs for a maximum tenure of 12 months.

Other budget and premium smartphones on discount