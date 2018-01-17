Last year, we saw Flipkart and Amazon go all out in terms of offering great discounts on smartphones during sales. This year too promises to be no different, as the e-commerce giants will be seen hosting tons of sales throughout the year, and they've already announced their first sale of the year on the occasion of Republic Day.

While Amazon has announced its first 'Great Indian Sale' to be held from January 21 to January 24, Flipkart's 'Republic Day Sale' is slated to begin on January 21 and go on till January 23.

During the three-day sale Flipkart will be offering some very attractive deals on budget smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, Lenovo K8 Plus and also on some premium smatphones like the Google Pixel 2 XL and the Samsung Galaxy S7. What's more, Flipkart will also start selling the newly launched Honor 9 Lite with launch offers during the sale.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale Best deals on budget smartphones under Rs 15,000:

Honor 9 Lite starting at Rs 10,999

For those who want the latest smartphone with 18:9 display and four cameras, Honor has just launched the Honor 9 Lite in India on January 17 and it will be sold exclusively on Flipkart starting January 21, i.e. the first day of the sale.

The Honor 9 Lite price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. And at that price, the phone offers the maximum bang for the buck.

It runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and sports a 5.65-inch FullHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a 13MP+2MP dual camera set up both at the rear and at the front. It is powered by Kirin 659 octa-core processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a tried and tested device and the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be available for Rs 10,999 (down from Rs 11,999) during Flipkart's Republic Day Sale. Although the phone is a year old now, and Xiaomi is prepping to launch the Redmi Note 5, it still offers great value for money and it makes for a sensible buy at Rs 10,999.

The Redmi Note 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display along with a decent 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Moto G5 Plus

Motorola's Moto G5 Plus will also be available for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The phone was originally launched at Rs 16,999 and sells for around Rs 13,999 on a regular day.

The Moto G5 Plus comes with a metal body, a 5.2-inch display, a 12MP rear camera with good low-light capability, a 3000mAh battery and Snapdragon 625 processor.

Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo K8 Plus is one of the most capable devices in the under Rs 10,000 price bracket, and Flipkart will be offering a flat Rs 1,000 off on the K8 Plus as part of the Republic Day Sale. The phone will be available for Rs 8,999 down from its usual retail price of Rs 9,999.

The K8 Plus features a dual-camera setup (13MP+5MP) at the back, a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and it is backed by a massive 4000mAh battery. The Lenovo K8 Plus is also among the very few smartphones under Rs 10,000 that run on stock Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (16GB)

The Galaxy On Nxt (16GB) is one of the most affordable smartphones from Samsung, and during the Republic Day sale, you can grab one for less than Rs 10,000. Flipkart will be offering the Samsung device at Rs 9,999, a full Rs 1,000 down from its regular price.

The Galaxy On Nxt (16GB) comes with 3GB of RAM, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera and a 5.5-inch display. It is powered by a 3300mAh battery.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale Best deals on premium smartphones (above Rs 15,000)

Google Pixel 2 XL

The Google Pixel 2 XL can be purchased for as low as Rs 48,999 during the Republic Day sale. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail Rs 10,000 off on purchasing the phone using their HDFC credit cards.

The Pixel 2 XL has been adjudged the best smartphone of 2017 by many reviewers and it has the highest rated smartphone camera on DXOMark rating. The premium smartphone carries an original price tag of Rs 78,000 and is currently being sold for Rs 8000 less at Rs 64,999.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 will be turning two years old soon but it still commands a lot of respect. The former Samsung flagship device will be up for grabs at Rs 26,990 during the sale, which is a really good deal since the Galaxy S7 still offers some of the best hardware out there.

The Galaxy S7 sports a 5.1-inch Quad HD screen, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera and is powered by the Exynos 8890 octa-core chipset.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi's flagship Mi Mix 2 will be for Rs 29,999, which makes it a great deal since the phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and not to forget, the beautiful bezel-less display, premium ceramic body, and 18K gold plated camera ring.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was originally launched at Rs 35,999 in India in September last year.

Exchange offers:

Apart from this, Flipkart will also be offering exciting exchange offers on various smartphones including Oppo F3, F3 Plus, Vivo V7, Vivo V5s, Infinix Zero5 and the Honor 9i.

