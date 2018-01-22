Flipkart's Republic Day Sale is underway, and it has tons of exciting deals on smartphones, gadgets and everything you could think of. We've already covered the best smartphone deals in our previous story. Now, it's time to look at the best gadget deals that are on offer.

Whether you are planning to buy your first DSLR to hone your photography skills or a new earphone to satisfy the audiophile in you, Flipkart's Republic Day Sale has them all on offer, and on attractive discounts.

Plus, Citibank credit and debit card holders will get a 10 percent cashback on purchases made using their cards, while Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders will get instant 5 percent off.

Flipkart is also offering a 15 percent cashback of up to Rs 150 on payments made through the Phone Pe app. Let's take a look at some of the best gadget deals you shouldn't miss.

Note: The 10 percent additional cashback on Citi credit and debit cards and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card are applicable on purchase of all the products on the list.

Lenovo Ideapad 110 Pentium Quad Core Laptop for Rs 18,990

Lenovo Ideapad 110 is one of the cheapest laptops to offer 4GB of RAM, 500 GB HDD storage, Windows 10 Home OS, and a 15.6-inch screen. Although it is powered by an Intel Pentium Quad-Core Processor and not the latest Intel Core i3, it is still a value-for-money computer.

Lenovo Ideapad 110 is available for Rs 18,990, down from its MRP of Rs 22,990 (product link), which makes it the ideal laptop for first-time buyers and students. If you are not a big fan of Lenovo, you can also take a look at the Dell Inspiron APU Dual-Core, which is available at the same price.

HP 15Q-BU006TU Laptop with 8GB RAM, Core i3 6th Gen Processor for Rs 29,990

However, if you are looking to buy an Intel Core i3 laptop, HP 15Q-BU006TU 15-inch should suffice. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD storage, DOS and a 15.6-inch screen.

The Dell Inspiron Intel Core i3 laptop is available for Rs 29,990 (product link), and as usual, Citi credit/debit card holders can avail 10 percent cashback, and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card holders get an additional 5 percent off.

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera for Rs 24,990

Canon EOS 1300D comes bundled with Canon's EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 aperture IS II Lens and a 16GB SD card. It sports an 18 MP APS-C CMOS sensor with nine-point autofocus and offers Wi-Fi and NFC support.

The DSLR camera carries a price tag or Rs 31,995 and sells for around Rs 29,995 on regular days, but as part of Flipkart's Republic Day Sale it is available for Rs 24,990 (product link).

Lenovo HW01 Smart Band with Heart Rate Monitor for Rs 1,499

The Lenovo HW01 smart band is a watch, a fitness tracker and a heart rate monitor, all in a sleek smart band. It has a dynamic heart rate monitor, a pedometer that lets you count how many steps you've taken and how many calories you've burnt and also a sleep monitor.

Lenovo HW01 is water and splash resistant and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The smart band retails for around Rs 1,999 on regular days, but you can grab it for Rs 1,499 (product link) during Flipkart's Republic Day Sale.

Misfit Vapor Smartwatch for Rs 12,995



However, if you are shopping for a proper smartwatch, look up the recently-launched Misfit Vapor smartwatch from Fossil. It features a 1.39-inch Full Round AMOLED display dial with a virtual bezel for navigation.

Misfit Vapor runs the latest Android Wear 2.0 OS for smart wearables and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Processor. The Vapor comes with Bluetooth support with call functionality GPS Location Services, Heart Rate tracking, and water resistance up to 50 metres.

It is compatible with iPhones running iOS 9 and above and Android smartphones running Android 4.2 and above. The latest smartwatch is available for Rs 14,495. However, Flipkart is offering a Bank Offer wherein you can get extra Rs 2,000 off if you purchase the smart wearable using your credit or debit card. Thus, it will effectively cost Rs 12,995 (product link).

Philips IN- HTL1041/94 Bluetooth Soundbar (2.1 Channel) for Rs 5,499

Philips IN-HTL1041/94 is a Bluetooth soundbar that can be used to enhance your TV's audio output. It also supports wireless Bluetooth music streaming from your phone or other music devices.

The soundbar offers 11W RMS output per speaker, while the subwoofer outputs 18 W RMS and is suitable for use with TVs of 33-43 inches in size.

The Philips Bluetooth Home theatre carries a price tag of Rs 17,000 but is currently available for Rs 5,499 (product link), which translates to a full 64 percent discount on the original MRP.

Skullcandy S5LHZ-J569 Anti over-the-ear Headphone for Rs 599

Skullcandy Anti Headphones not only look very elegant but give excellent output as well. They come with 24-ohm impedence, meaning you will get crystal-clear sound with deep bass for an immersive audio experience.

The over-the-ear type headphones carry an MRP of Rs 1,999, and sell for around Rs 999 on regular days, but as part of Flipkart's Republic Day sale, they can be purchased for as low as Rs 599 (product link).

SanDisk ultra Dual Drive SDDD3-064G-135 64GB OTG Pendrive for Rs 1,835

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive pen drive offers 64GB of storage in a small and stylish package. It comes with USB OTG support with a Type A to Micro USB meaning that you won't have to buy a separate OTG adapter to use it with your smartphone.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive pen drive is available for Rs 1,835 (product link).

Intex IT-PB11K 11000 mAh Power Bank for Rs 699

Power banks have become an essential accessory to go along with a smartphone. If you are looking to buy one at a low price, look at this Intex power bank. It offers 11,000mAh worth of juice, which should be enough to charge a 3000mAh smartphone battery 3-4 times.

It comes with three USB 2.0 ports to let you charge multiple devices at once.

InteX IT-PB11K Power bank is available for just Rs 699 (product link) and we believe it is a very good choice for the price.