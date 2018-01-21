Leading e-commerce giant Flipkart has kicked off the commemorative 'Republic Day Sale' 2018 edition in India.

As part of the new promotional campaign, the company is offering huge discounts on popular product categories from smartphones to smart TVs, fashion apparel, books, games, consumer electronics such as washing machines and other sundries.

In addition to flat price-cut, Flipkart is also offering additional discounts ranging from 10% to 5% in collaboration with partner banks such as Citibank and Axis bank on select products.

To provide better perspective, we have listed lucrative smartphones deals that you should check out and make the best use of limited time Flipkart Republic Day sale.

Best value-for-money deal: Honor 9 Lite

Recently launched Honor 9 Lite is one of the most feature-rich mid-range smartphones in the market right now.

The Honor 9 Lite comes bundled with top-notch features such as Kirin 659 octa-core, FullView display offering cinematic viewing experience, quad camera setup, two dual-cameras on the back, a pair of snappers on the front and a daylong battery. Its price starts at Rs 10,999. You can buy Honor 9 Lite here [Note: Sale starts at 12:00 pm, January 21].

15% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Though it's been close to a year since the Redmi Note 4 made debut in India, Xiaomi phone is still most popular phone thanks to its enviable system configuration (RAM+storage), decent cameras and long-lasting battery life and now, it is selling for Rs 2,000 less than its original MRP: Rs 12,999.

Read more—Redmi Note 4 review: Xiaomi sets new benchmark in mid-range segment

You can buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM+64GB storage) on Flipkart for Rs 10,999, here.

9% off on Samsung On Nxt (16GB)

The On Nxt is one of the best selling phone series of Samsung. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and comes packed with sumptuous 3GB RAM, 16GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), a 3,300mAh battery, 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper and is powered by proprietary 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. You can get OnNxt for Rs 9,999, here.

Best discount offer: Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Flipkart is giving the biggest flat discount of Rs 13,001 and Rs 11,001 on the new Google Pixel 2 (Rs 61,000) and the Pixel 2 XL (Rs 73,000). In addition to that, buyers with HDFC credit card are entitled to Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 cash-back on respective models.

Furthermore, prospective buyers can exchange their old phones for new Google Pixel 2 series with up to Rs 18,000. With such discounts, base models of Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL can be bought for as low as Rs 39,999 and Rs 48,999, respectively.

There's even more...

Flipkart is offering to give Rs 28,500 buyback guarantee on Google Pixel 2 series if you ever exchange the phone for any other new phone later this year.

For those unaware, Google Pixel 2 is rated as the best camera phone in the market (based on world's renowned DxOMark scores) and also users get unlimited cloud storage for life.

It boasts 12.2MP snapper with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm lens size, Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection, optical + electronic image stabilization and on the front, it houses 8MP shooter with 1.4μm lens size, f/2.4 aperture and fixed focus.

It also comes with Google Lens—a new set of visual features that help users learn to get more things done. Device owners will be able to look up landmarks, books, music albums, movies, and artwork, right from Google Photos on their Pixel 2 series phone. They can also take an action like asking Google Lens to copy URLs and contact information from a picture of a poster or business card. Google has promised to add more capabilities, as well as the ability to use it in the Google Assistant in coming weeks.

Other stipulated features include IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification, aluminium body, Android 8.0 Oreo, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 64GB/128GB internal storage and Bluetooth v5.0, other standard connectivity features. Get Google Pixel 2 series on Flipkart, here.

Read more: Google Pixel 2 XL Review

16% off on Apple iPhone 7

Though Apple iPhone 7 series is a year old in the market, its powerful A10 Fusion processor and camera are on par with several current flagship phones. You can buy Apple iPhone 7 for just Rs 40,999 against Rs 49,000, here.

Apple iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch retina display and comes packed with 64-bit architecture-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor (It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which are 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are of "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save battery life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU). It is backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB/128GB/256GB storage and day-long battery (under mixed usage).

Read more: Complete specification details of Apple iPhone 7 series

13% off Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 ticks all the great features a flagship phone should possess, but its display and design language make it stand apart from rivals. If there is a beauty contest among smartphones, the Mi Mix 2 will win hands down. Another big attraction of the Mi Mix 2 is the price: Rs 35,999. Now, it is reduced to Rs 32,999.

Prospective buyers can claim additional discount up to 10% via Citibank card, 15% via PhonePe e-wallet and 5% via Axis Bank Card.

If anybody is looking for a flagship phone that does not cost a bomb, the Mi Mix 2 is the best choice in the market. You can buy, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 on Flipkart, here.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160x1080p) display, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 128GB storage, 12MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 3,400mAh battery.

35% off on Moto G5 Plus

In addition to flat 6,000 off on Moto G5 Plus, Flipkart is offering additional discount up to 10% via Citibank card, 15% via PhonePe e-wallet and 5% via Axis Bank Card.

Also, customers can claim further Rs 10,000 discount via exchange deal. Interested buyers can get the Moto G5 Plus for just Rs 10,999, here.

For the uninitiated, Moto G5 Plus flaunts an all-metal body made of 6,000-grade aluminium and crafted using diamond cut technology. It sports a 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution and comes with 14nm architecture-based64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbocharging technology.

Moto G5 Plus houses best camera hardware in its class. It boasts 12MP camera with dual autofocus pixels, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and also 4K Video recording. No other phone in the mid-range category offers high-resolution video quality like Moto G5 Plus.

On the front too, it houses a pretty decent 5MP camera capable of capturing photos with wide angle field of view for group selfies.

41% off on Samsung Galaxy S7

In addition to the flat Rs 19,010 discount, Flipkart is offering 10% off for Citibank card users and 15% for consumers who buy through PhonePe e-wallet option. Also, customers can claim further Rs 18,000 discount via exchange deal.

For those unaware, Samsung Galaxy S7 series come with QHD (2560x1440p) display, Snapdragon 820/Exynos 8890 (depending on the region of sale), 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt memory, a dual-pixel 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 5MP snapper with F/1.7 aperture on the front.

Interested consumers can buy Samsung Galaxy S7, here.

