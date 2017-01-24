From Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge to iPhone 7 to Google Pixel, all smartphones released last year have impressed all and sundry in their own respective ways. The only downside to these flagships is the premium price tags making shoppers wait for the right occasion to grab these high-end smartphones at discounted prices. Well, the wait is over.
Flipkart is hosting a Republic Day sale for its shoppers by offering discounts on a wide range of products including electronics, smartphones, fashion, furniture and more. Smartphone shoppers have a lot to look forward to during the Republic Day sale, which ends on January 26.
Let's start with the best offers on premium flagship smartphones.
|Model
|Offer(s)
|Price
|Purchase link
|Google Pixel
|Rs. 10,000 off on all credit/debit cards, up to Rs. 23,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 3,000 additional off on exchange value
|Rs. 57,000
|Deal Platter
|Google Pixel XL
|Rs. 20,000 off on exchange + 10% cashback on Citi Credit cards
|Rs. 67,000
|Deal Platter
|Apple iPhone 7 Jet Black
|Rs. 5,000 off + Exchange offer up to Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 65,000
|Deal Platter
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Pink Gold 32GB)
|Additional 10% cashback on Citi Credit cards, extra 5% off on Axis Buzz Credit card
|Rs. 50,900
|Deal Platter
|Apple iPhone 6
|Rs. 9,000 off
|Rs. 27,990
|Deal Platter
|Nexus 6P Special Edition 64GB
|Rs. 12,000 off + 10% cash back on Citi bank credit cards
|Rs. 30,998
|Deal Platter
|LG G5
|Rs. 18,000 off + 10% cashback on Citi Bank credit cards
|Rs. 34,990
|Deal Platter
|Moto X Force 64GB
|Rs. 13,000 off + Exchange offer up to Rs. 22,000
|Rs. 24,999
|Deal Platter
Best offers on mid-range smartphones: [Between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000]
|Model
|Offer(s)
|Price
|Purchase Link
|LeEco Le 2
|Rs. 1,000 off + 10% Citi bank cashback on credit cards
|Rs. 10,999
|Deal Platter
|Xiaomi Mi 5
|Rs. 5,000 off + 10% Citi bank cashback on credit cards
|Rs. 19,999
|Deal Platter
|Asus Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5
|Rs. 1,000 off + 10% Citi bank cashback on credit cards
|Rs. 11,999
|Deal Platter
|Moto M
|Upto Rs. 15,000 off on exchange + 10% cashback on Citi Bank credit cards
|Rs. 17,999
|Deal Platter
|Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
|Rs. 2,590 off + Rs. 15,000 exchange off + 14GB data from Idea with 1GB recharge
|Rs. 15,900
|Deal Platter
|Samsung Galaxy On8
|Rs. 1,500 off + + Rs. 13,000 exchange off + 14GB data from Idea with 1GB recharge
|Rs. 14,400
|Deal Platter
|Lenovo K5 Note
|Rs. 1,000 off + up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange + 10 % cashback on Citi bank credit card
|Rs. 12,499
|Deal Platter
Best offers on budget smartphones:
|Model
|Offer(s)
|Price
|Purchase Link
|YU Yunicorn
|Rs. 3,500 off + 10% cashback on Citi bank credit card
|Rs. 9,999
|Deal Platter
|HTC Desire 820G+
|Rs. 2,500 off + 10% cashback on Citi bank credit card
|Rs. 8,990
|Deal Platter
|Micromax Canvas Nitro 2
|Rs. 3,000 off + 10% cashback on Citi bank credit card
|Rs. 4,999
|Deal Platter
|Moto G Turbo
|Rs. 3,000 off + 10% cashback on Citi bank credit card
|Rs. 9,499
|Deal Platter
|Lenovo PHAB 16 Wi-Fi+4G
|Rs. 1,000 off+ 10% cashback on Citi bank credit card
|Rs. 8,999
|Deal Platter
|Panasonic Eluga Turbo
|10% cashback on Citi bank credit card or extra 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card
|Rs. 8,388
|Deal Platter