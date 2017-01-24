From Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge to iPhone 7 to Google Pixel, all smartphones released last year have impressed all and sundry in their own respective ways. The only downside to these flagships is the premium price tags making shoppers wait for the right occasion to grab these high-end smartphones at discounted prices. Well, the wait is over.

Flipkart is hosting a Republic Day sale for its shoppers by offering discounts on a wide range of products including electronics, smartphones, fashion, furniture and more. Smartphone shoppers have a lot to look forward to during the Republic Day sale, which ends on January 26.

We handpicked some of the best offers from Flipkart via Deal Platter, which lets you compare offers with other sites instantly. The deal-aggregating website gives you a one-stop solution for all best deals online. Users will still be redirected to the original e-commerce site to complete the transactions.

Let's start with the best offers on premium flagship smartphones.

Model Offer(s) Price Purchase link Google Pixel Rs. 10,000 off on all credit/debit cards, up to Rs. 23,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 3,000 additional off on exchange value Rs. 57,000 Deal Platter Google Pixel XL Rs. 20,000 off on exchange + 10% cashback on Citi Credit cards Rs. 67,000 Deal Platter Apple iPhone 7 Jet Black Rs. 5,000 off + Exchange offer up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 65,000 Deal Platter Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Pink Gold 32GB) Additional 10% cashback on Citi Credit cards, extra 5% off on Axis Buzz Credit card Rs. 50,900 Deal Platter Apple iPhone 6 Rs. 9,000 off Rs. 27,990 Deal Platter Nexus 6P Special Edition 64GB Rs. 12,000 off + 10% cash back on Citi bank credit cards Rs. 30,998 Deal Platter LG G5 Rs. 18,000 off + 10% cashback on Citi Bank credit cards Rs. 34,990 Deal Platter Moto X Force 64GB Rs. 13,000 off + Exchange offer up to Rs. 22,000 Rs. 24,999 Deal Platter

Best offers on mid-range smartphones: [Between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000]

Model Offer(s) Price Purchase Link LeEco Le 2 Rs. 1,000 off + 10% Citi bank cashback on credit cards Rs. 10,999 Deal Platter Xiaomi Mi 5 Rs. 5,000 off + 10% Citi bank cashback on credit cards Rs. 19,999 Deal Platter Asus Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5 Rs. 1,000 off + 10% Citi bank cashback on credit cards Rs. 11,999 Deal Platter Moto M Upto Rs. 15,000 off on exchange + 10% cashback on Citi Bank credit cards Rs. 17,999 Deal Platter Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Rs. 2,590 off + Rs. 15,000 exchange off + 14GB data from Idea with 1GB recharge Rs. 15,900 Deal Platter Samsung Galaxy On8 Rs. 1,500 off + + Rs. 13,000 exchange off + 14GB data from Idea with 1GB recharge Rs. 14,400 Deal Platter Lenovo K5 Note Rs. 1,000 off + up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange + 10 % cashback on Citi bank credit card Rs. 12,499 Deal Platter

Best offers on budget smartphones: