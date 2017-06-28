Leading e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering amazing discounts as part of Pre-GST clearance sale aka 'Grab-Or-Gone-Offers' on premium mobile phones, Fashion and lifestyle, gaming consoles, TVs, refrigerators and other electronic appliances.

You can avail up to Rs. 15,999 exchange discount on Moto G5 Plus, besides an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on the 32GB Gold variant as well as 32GB Lunar Grey variant. Also, check out around 40 percent to 80 percent discount on leading clothing brands like Puma, Adidas and Reebok, while the top-selling books are now cheaper by 40 to 75 percent discount.

We have shortlisted the best deals across some crowd favourite categories like mobile phones, refrigerators, ACs, and gaming consoles.

Here are the top deals and discounts available as part of Flipkart Pre-GST Sale:

Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5 Plus with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (Gold) is now available for flat Rs. 1,000 off at just Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999). An additional exchange discount of Rs. 15,000 is also available on this handset. Extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Note: You can save up to 16 percent on the MRP when you buy Moto G5 Plus (Gold, 32GB) along with the Tudia back cover for the handset and a CareFone tempered glass guard.

Sony Xperia XZ

Grab a flat Rs. 4,000 off on the Xperia XZ with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The offer is available on Warm Silver, Ice Blue and Black variants. Its Pre-GST price is: Rs. 47,399.

Vivo V5s Perfect Selfie

The Vivo V5s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available in Matte Black and Crown Gold variants. Avail an exclusive exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,000 on the handset, which is now selling at Rs. 18,990 as part of Pre-GST Sale offer. Avail additional Rs. 1000 off on regular exchange value and extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Microsoft Xbox 360 E 4GB

Avail a massive 31 percent discount on Microsoft's famed Xbox 360 console (4GB) for a Pre-GST price of Rs. 10,990. Its MRP is Rs. 15,990. Extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards is also available with this offer.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3835 All-In-One Multi-Function printer

Grab a massive 35 percent discount on the HP DeskJet AIO printer with up to Rs. 500 off on exchange. Pre-GST price is Rs. 5,699 (MRP: Rs. 8,804) including the special discount of Rs. 300 on select HP printers. Earn extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC – White is now available at Pre-GST price of Rs. 31,450 after a massive 31 percent discount.

Godrej 200 L Direct Cool single door refrigerator (Wine Red) is now available at Pre-GST price of Rs. 11,499 after a massive 22 percent discount. Avail up to Rs. 2,000 off on exchange and a bonus 5 percent off on every transaction made using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.