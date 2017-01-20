Flipkart has retained its tag as India's most trusted e-commerce brand for the fourth time in a row, beating rivals Amazon and Snapdeal in a consumer study conducted by research firm Red Seer Consulting.

According to the study, titled the Indian E-tailing Leadership Index, Flipkart ranked number one on product selection, customer support, ease of return, refund and reverse pick up speed.

The findings of the study were based on about 7,500 consumer interviews across 30 Indian cities on several parameters, including brand recall and trust, value, product variety and availability, ease of return, web and app experience, price competitiveness, delivery and overall NPS (net promoter score).

Flipkart was also the fastest in terms of order fulfilment and delivery.

Moreover, the leading e-tailer recorded the shortest average delivery time – both in metros and across Tier I and II cities – supported by the strength of its own supply chain unit, Ekart. The study highlights that a well-oiled backend support system has helped the company ensure quicker and hassle-free delivery and added to its overall performance metrics.

The e-commerce firm, in a major management rejig, recently announced that the company's founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal have stepped aside and handed over Flipkart's operational control to Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Binny Bansal has been elevated as Group CEO, while Sachin Bansal will continue as chairman. Kalyan Krishnamurthy joined the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm in June 2016, after he left Tiger Global- one of the largest investors in Flipkart.

"Kalyan Krishnamurthy, currently heading the Category Design Organisation, will become the CEO of Flipkart. Kalyan will be responsible for operationally driving Flipkart and will be responsible for Flipkart P&L," Flipkart said in a statement.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2016, Flipkart reported losses to the tune of Rs 5,223 crore, while Amazon came second with 3,571 crore in losses and Snapdeal, which is run by Jasper Infotech, more than doubled its losses to Rs 2,960 crore. For 2014-15, the combined loss of the three largest e-commerce players stood at Rs 6,031 crore (Amazon: Rs 1,724 crore, Flipkart: Rs 2,979 crore, Snapdeal: Rs 1,328 crore).