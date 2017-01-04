If you are looking to upgrade to an iPhone but lack the financial resources, here's an excellent offer cut out just for you. Flipkart is offering an irresistible deal for an iPhone 6 16GB variant as part of an exchange offer.

Buyers can get up to Rs. 22,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 6, which is currently available at Rs. 31,990 after a Rs. 5,000 off on Flipkart. The offer applies only for the space grey variant, while silver colour will cost you Rs. 36,990 or Rs. 16,990 plus Rs. 20,000 max in the exchange scheme.

In addition to the exchange offer, buyers can get an additional 5 percent off on the phone by using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

While Apple has launched two upgrades since iPhone 6, it continues to be one of the most desired phones by Apple, especially for those with the budget. At the current price, it competes against the latest handsets like OnePlus 3T. Despite the low specs, iPhone 6 is a solid performer, has a good camera and supports 4G LTE.

So if you are convinced with Flipkart's sweet exchange deal and all set to trade in your old smartphone for a brand new iPhone 6, you might be in for a huge disappointment. The exchange value of old smartphones is based on their make and model, so it is highly unlikely to score Rs. 22,000 off on iPhone 6 unless you are trading an iPhone 6S Plus.

Even if you are trading your latest iPhone 6s, you only get Rs. 17,840 off on iPhone 6. Why would someone want to trade in their latest-gen handset just to go a generation behind?

There are multiple brands listed on Flipkart's exchange offer, and the value for most phones range between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 10,000. If you are willing to give up your OnePlus 3, you will get Rs. 11,000 off on iPhone 6. Basically, the exchange offer isn't as good as it sounds. Shoppers are advised to exercise caution while making the decision.