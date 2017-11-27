Bangalore based e-commerce giant Flipkart's founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal along with three employees of the company have been booked for allegedly cheating a Bangalore-based businessman of Rs. 9.96 crore.

According to a Times of India's report, a businessman named Naveen Kumar, owner of Indiranagar-based C-Store Company has alleged that Flipkart owes him the amount in respect of 12,500 laptops that he had supplied to Flipkart between June 2015 and June 2016 for the Big Billion Day promotional sales event.

Along with both the founder, sales director Hari, accounts managers Sumit Anand and Sharauque are also named in the FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by Naveen Kumar.

Naveen Kumar, in his complaint on November 21, said he had entered into a contract with Flipkart to supply laptops and other electronics goods, and had supplied 14,000 laptops within a year.

"Flipkart returned 1,482 units but did not pay for the remaining units. TDS and shipping charges for those units too were not paid. When asked to clear the dues, Flipkart falsely claimed it had returned 3,901 units. By not clearing the dues, they have cheated me to the tune of Rs 9,96,21,419," TOI quoted a copy of the FIR as saying.

On the basis of Naveen Kumar's complaint, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34, 402 criminal breach of trust and 420 for cheating against the Flipkart employess. The Indiranagar police are investigating the matter.