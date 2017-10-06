It's raining discounts in India as the home-bred e-commerce giant Flipkart, which recently hosted 'Big Billion Days', is back again with another blockbuster sale dubbed as the 'Festive Dhamaka Days Sale' (FDDS) to counter arch-rival Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale campaign.

Flipkart is offering huge discounts and also exchange deals on smartphones, TVs, home appliances and other sundries. Furthermore, Axis card users can claim additional 10 percent off on select branded products.

Here's top 10 LED TV deals on Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale:

24 percent off on LG 108cm (43-inch) full HD LED (43LJ554T) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 1 x HDMI & 1 USB port) MRP: Rs.54,990; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 41,499 + up to 12,000 off via exchange + No Cost EMI offer starts at Rs. 6,917/ month; you can buy it, HERE. 13 percent off on Samsung 80cm (32-inch) full HD LED (40J5300) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 38,900; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 33,599 + up to Rs. 8,000 off via exchange + No cost EMI starts at Rs. 2,800/month, you can buy it, HERE. 9 percent off on Sony 80cm (32-inch) BRAVIA HD Ready LED (KLV-32W512D) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 4 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 31,990; Flipkart's FDDS offer: Rs. 28,990 + up to Rs. 8,000 off via exchange + No cost EMIs start from Rs. 3,223/month; you can buy it, HERE. 35 percent off on Panasonic 98cm (39-inch) HD Ready LED (TH-39E200DX) TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 1 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 38,900; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 24,999 + up to Rs. 12,000 off via exchange+ No Cost EMIs starts from Rs. 4,167/month; you can buy it, HERE. 35 percent off on Micromax Canvas 81cm (32-inch) HD Ready (32 CANVAS-S) LED Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 3 x USB ports) MRP: 27,990; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 17,999 + up to Rs. 8,000 off via exchange + No Cost EMIs start at Rs. 3,000/month, you can buy it: HERE. 37 percent off on Intex Avoir 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED (32Smart Splash Plus) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 24,990; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 15,499 + No cost EMIs start from Rs. 1,723/month; you can buy it, HERE. 17 percent off on Onida 109.22cm (43-inch) full HD LED (43FIS) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi, 3 x HDMI; 3 x USB ports) MRP: 33,990; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 27,999+ up to Rs. 12,000 off via exchange deal + EMI starts at Rs. 3,111/month; you can buy it HERE. 37 percent off on Sanyo NXT 108.2cm (43-inch) full HD LED (XT-43S7200F) TV (with 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 33,990; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 24,999 + up to Rs. 12,000 off via exchange+ No cost EMI starts at Rs. 2,778/per month; you can buy it, HERE. 15 percent off on Vu 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED (T32S66) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 20,000; Flipkart FDDS offer: Rs. 16,999 + up to RS. 8,000 off via exchange offer) + EMIs start from Rs. 2,834/month; you can buy it, HERE. 14 percent off on Kodak 102cm (40-inch) full HD LED (40FHDXSMART) Smart TV (having Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 26,900; Flipkart offer: Rs. 22,999 + up to Rs. 12,000 off via exchange deal + No cost EMIs start from Rs. 2,556/month; you can buy it, HERE.

