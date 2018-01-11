Huawei's subsidiary Honor had recently launched the flagship Honor View 10 and now, it is all geared up to release yet another phone, Honor 9 Lite, in India later this month.

Without revealing the availability date and price details, the company has confirmed that the new Honor 9 Lite will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Unlike the View 10, Honor 9 Lite, as the name suggests, is a mid-range phone, but it does come packed with top-notch features including quad-camera setup, 13MP+2MP each on the front and the back. With dual-cameras, it offers advanced Portrait mode 2.0 that allows users take Bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.

Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, guaranteeing the rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with proprietary Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) backed by Mali-T830 MP2 graphics engine, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

How much Honor 9 Lite might cost in India?

Going the specifications, Honor 9 Lite is expected to priced anywhere between Rs 13,000 and Rs 16,000. It will be competing with Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung J7 series and Gionee M7 Power, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on technology.

Key specifications of Honor 9 Lite: