If you missed out on your chance to buy your favourite smartphone for a discounted price during the Big Diwali Sale, fret not, because Flipkart is back with another sale. The Indian e-commerce giant is holding an exclusive smartphones-only sale called "End of Season Loot on Mobiles Sale aka Mobiles HDFC Fest starting from 12 AM, Wednesday, October 25 and ending at midnight of Sunday, October 28.

During the three-days sale, Flipkart will be offering heavy discounts, no cost EMIs and attractive exchange offers on many popular smartphones including the Redmi Note 4, Apple iPhone 6 and the Moto G5 Plus. What's more, if you are a HDFC credit or debit card holder, you get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,500.

Smartphones on discount during Flipkart End of Season Loot Sale:

iPhones

As part of the End of Season Loot on Mobiles Sale, Flipkart will be offering the 32GB variant of the iPhone 6 which retails for Rs 29,500 on regular days, for Rs 23,999 after a good Rs 5,501 discount. Meanwhile, the 32GB iPhone 6s is being offered at Rs 29,999 with a generous Rs 10,001 discount. The iPhone 7 is also in the dock with the 128GB variant getting a flat Rs 15,201 discount and is now available for Rs 49,999 down from the massive Rs 65,000 price tag that it commands.

But if you're not interested in the bigger iPhones, you can have a look at the iPhone SE which is listed for Rs 18,999 against its normal retail price of Rs 26,000. However, the biggest discount among all iPhone models seems to be on the 32GB iPhone 7 which is available for Rs 39,999 after a Rs 16,201 discount.

The latest iPhone models, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also on discount, with the 64GB iPhone 8 retailing for Rs 60,999 against its original price of Rs 64,000. The iPhone 8 Plus with 256GB onboard memory could be yours for Rs 84,999 after a modest Rs 1001 discount. Apart from this, there is also up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange and EMI plans starting from Rs 1164 per month on offer apart from the further 10 percent instant discount on HDFC cards and 5 percent discount on Axis Bank cards.

Discounts on smartphones in the Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 price range

The sale also covers the affordable smartphone segment too, with the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note on offer at Rs 9,999 with a Rs 2,500 discount. The Moto C Plus is also priced at Rs 5,999 after Rs 1,000 discount. Likewise, the Panasonic P55 Max at Rs 7,499 and Meizu M3 note at Rs 8,499 with Rs 2,500 off.

Discounts on smartphones in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price range

With the likes of the Redmi Note 4 and the Moto G5 Plus, the mid-range smartphone segment is where most of the number-generators for Flipkart reside. The Moto G5 Plus is priced at Rs 12,999 (a full Rs 4,000 down from its launch price of Rs 16,999). The Xiaomi redmi Note 4 doesn't seem to have any flat discounts as such, however there is a extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

Samsung fans need not feel left out, as Samsung Galaxy On NXT with 3GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt memory is available at Rs 14,900 after a Rs 3,000 discount. While another Moto mid-range smartphone, Moto M is priced at Rs 12,499 with Rs 4,000 discount. There are plenty of other mid-range smartphones listed on the sale page.

Discounts on smartphones in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price range

The Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price segment has some very interesting smartphones on offer as well. For once, there is the newly launched four-camera, full-view display clad Honor 9i which is available at Rs 17,999 and others like the Samsung Galaxy On Max at Rs 15,900. For the selfie-obsessed, there is the Oppo F1s at Rs 17,990 with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange value and Vivo V5s Perfect Selfie , also at Rs 17,990 but with a Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange.

Discounts on smartphones above Rs 20,000

The Flipkart End of Season Loot on Mobiles Sale offers generous discounts on premium smartphones that sell at Rs 20,000 and above. The Honor 8 Pro not only features a dual camera setup with Leica optics but also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on offer, and this is the best time to buy one if you are planning to buy it as the smartphone is selling at Rs 26,999 after receiving Rs 3,000 discount. The HTC U11 is also on offer at Rs 47,999 after Rs 5,991 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S7 is still a capable former-flagship device and is available at Rs 29,990 with an additional Rs 5,000 off, should you opt for exchange. There's also the Oppo F3 Plus which is listed at Rs 24,990 with an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange and the Moto Z2 Play for Rs 24,999.

