Amazon.in and Flipkart are at it again, but as long as these two giants of the e-commerce world keep giving us killer deals and exciting offers on our favourite smartphones, we shouldn't be complaining, should we?

Both Amazon and Flipkart have some exciting deals lined up for you when you head to their respective sites. The most alluring of them is Amazon's deal currently on the OnePlus 5. The site is offering the 64GB variant of the OnePlus 5 in Slate Grey colour option for Rs 32,999.

There isn't much of a discount, is there? While the price remains the same, you will get an extra Rs 3,000 off if you decide to buy the phone by exchanging your old device. The extra Rs 3,000 discount will be applied automatically on choosing the exchange option.

You can also opt for No Cost EMI on credit cards, starting at Rs 11,000 over a period of 3 months to Rs 2,750 for 12 months across all major credit cards – ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Citibank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Axis Bank, HSBC, Yes Bank, RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank.

To avail the No Cost EMI offer, you will need to choose your credit card as the payment option on the payments page.

Note: There are also 6 months EMI option at Rs 5,500 per month and 9 months at Rs 3,667 per month.

Apart from that, Amazon is also offering discount vouchers of up to Rs 25,000 from Cleartrip.com and a promotional Rs 500 credit when you sign in to the Kindle app.

Amazon has also partnered with Vodafone to offer Vodafone customers who buy the OnePlus 5 as part of the offer up to 75GB free data and free Vodafone Play services for three months.

As part of the offer, you also get a free "12 month Accidental Damage Insurance" from Kotak 811.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering huge discounts on Apple iPhones and other smartphones across all price segments on the last day of its 'End of Season Loot' sale.

The company is offering exclusive discounts for Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Credit card holders, like additional 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and 10 percent "Instant Discount on EMI transaction" using HDFC Bank Credit Cards on all phones on offer.