Flipkart is known to host sales from time to time to offer some of the best deals on a wide range of products it sells on the platform. It's once again a great time to do some electronics shopping on Flipkart, as the e-commerce giant hosts one of the biggest sales ever.

The biggest highlight of Flipkart's Electronics Sale 2017 is that there are some of the latest products on offer. By the looks of it, it might be the right time to get your long-overdue smartphone upgrade while the sale lasts.

Flipkart Electronics Sale started on Wednesday, March 22, and runs through Friday, March 24. There are offers on ACs, televisions, smartwatches, printers, laptops, PCs, cameras, mobile accessories, washing machines and smartphones, of course. Let's take a look at the best deals Flipkart is offering on smartphones.

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Get 20 percent off on all models and exchange bonus up to Rs. 13,500

iPhone 6s 32GB: Rs. 40,999 (flat Rs. 7,000 off )

iPhone 6 16GB: Rs. 26,490 (flat Rs. 10,500 off)

Apple series 1 smartwatch: Rs. 19,990 (flat Rs. 4,000 off)

YU Yureka Note: Rs. 8,499 (flat Rs. 6,500 off)

Samsung On Nxt: Rs. 15,400 (flat Rs. 3,090 off)

Samsung Galaxy On5: Rs. 6,990 (Rs. 2,860 off)

Samsung A9 pro: Rs. 25,900 (flat Rs. 6,590 off)

Asus Zenfone Selfie: Rs. 9,999 (flat Rs. 4,000 off)

Asus Zenfone 2 128GB: Rs. 22,999 (flat Rs. 7,000 off)

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium: Rs. 34,490 (Rs. 10,500 off)

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2: Rs. 4,999 (Rs. 3,000 off)

LG G5: Rs. 34,990 (flat Rs. 18,000 off)

Lenovo Z2 Plus: Rs. 14,999 (flat Rs. 3,000 off)

Moto X Force: Rs. 26,999 (flat Rs. 8,000 off)

Shoppers can check out all the top offers on Flipkart's Electronics Sale promotion page.

Among discounts, some handsets like Google Pixel, Moto Z and Moto Z Play are getting exchange offers with great buyback for old smartphones. If you are interested in tablets, you will find the iPads and Lenovo Yoga 3 with steep discounts.