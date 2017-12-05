Facebook/Flipkart

The smartphone shoppers are in for a treat with Flipkart's Big Shopping Days just around the corner. From budget smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to high-end flagships like Google Pixel 2, all the devices are getting treated with deep discounts one cannot afford to miss.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale begins on Thursday, December 7, and runs through December 9, 2017. During this limited period, the e-commerce giant is offering some attractive deals on a wide range of smartphones and hosting exclusive sales for some of the newly-launched smartphones.

Check out the list of smartphones that'll be available on Flipkart during its Big Shopping Days sale.

Flash sales

iPhone X – If you're tired of waiting for Apple's best flagship yet, the iPhone X, which hasn't been in stock due to an overwhelming demand, you'll be happy to learn that Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale will put limited stocks up for sale on December 7 at midnight. Considering the extreme demand for the most expensive iPhone, we'd advise buyers set an alert as the flash sale won't last for long.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Xiaomi Redmi 5A – Apple iPhone X isn't the only one that'll likely run out of stock in a flash. Xiaomi's latest "Desh Ka Smartphone" Redmi 5A is also going on sale for the first time in India exclusively on Flipkart. The first flash sale will commence at 12 noon on December 7, and early buyers can purchase the handset for Rs. 4,999 instead of its original Rs. 5,999 price.

Given how popular Xiaomi's budget smartphones are, it is likely that Flipkart will run out of stock in a matter of minutes or even seconds.

Infinix Zero5 Pro – If you're looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price, Infinix has just that for you. The Zero5 Pro comes with top-of-the-line features like dual camera, 2X optical zoom, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – all at a competitive price of Rs. 19,999. This smartphone will be available on December 7, midnight onwards.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro – New smartphones are raining in India and it feels like all the new phones have a common sale date. Micromax's latest Canvas Infinity Pro with 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual selfie cameras is going on sale at 12 midnight on December 7.

Micromax

Discounts

Pixel 2 – If you can give the new smartphones a pass, there are some exciting deals waiting for you as a part of Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Pixel 2, for instance, is going to be available at a compelling price of Rs. 39,999, which is Rs. 21,000 less than its original Rs. 61,000 price.

Xiaomi Mi A1 – If you're running low on funds, but cannot wait to get a new smartphone before this Christmas, Xiaomi has you covered with its best Android One smartphone yet – the Mi A1. The dual camera smartphone with pure Android experience usually sells for Rs. 14,999, but Flipkart's Big Shopping Days is running a Rs. 2,000 flat off on that price.

Xiaomi (Mi)

Read: Xiaomi Mi A1 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – If you're not one to take risks on a new smartphone, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is a safe choice. It is rated India's best-selling smartphone, and Flipkart is offering a "deep discount" on the handset.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 [REVIEW] now starts at Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB ROM model and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant. In both cases, buyers save Rs. 1,000.

Others

The discounts don't just end here. According to Flipkart's promotion page for Big Shopping Days sale, "unbelievable offers" on iPhones are coming your way in the next two days. It is likely that Flipkart will be offering attractive deals on older iPhones, including iPhone 7 series and even iPhone 8 series. Let's wait and watch.

Buyers can also take advantage of Flipkart's buyback guarantee by paying Rs. 99 for their new smartphone. Under this, buyers get up to 50 percent value for the old phone. The retailer is also giving up to Rs. 18,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI facility for shoppers to make the best of the three-day sale.