We're sure you must have bought most of the items on your diwali wish list for the year. But just in case you haven't, Flipkart is giving buyers another chance to grab some exciting deals on smartphones, TVs and much more.

The Indian e-commerce giant has come back with the "Big Diwali Sale" to help ease your last-minute festive shopping woes with exciting exchange offers, Cashback offers and No Cost EMI.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which starts on October 14 and will run till October 17, Flipkart will be offering huge discounts on top smartphones in the market.

Some of the offers and discounts have been revealed, and we've come up with a list of the best smartphones deals that you simply cannot miss. Grab them while you can, because it looks like the Big Diwali Sale is Flipkart's last big sale of the year.

Best deals on smartphones during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale:

Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) for Rs. 10,990

If you've missed out on the Redmi Note 4 during the previous sales, this is your chance to get the phone for an unbeatable price. The smartphone offers the maximum bang for the buck with features like a 5.5-inch full HD display, 13MP rear camera and a reliable Snapdragon 625 processor. On a regular day, Flipkart sells the top-end model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs. 12,999, but it is offering a flat Rs. 2,000 off for the Diwali sale, which brings the price down to Rs. 10,990.

Samsung On Max for Rs. 15,900 + additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange

If you are not a big fan of Redmi devices, but chose to get a Samsung smartphone instead, Flipkart has you covered with the Samsung On Max that will be available for Rs. 15,900 against its usual retail price of Rs. 16,900. But that's not all, you get an extra Rs.3,000 off over the regular exchange value, should you choose to exchange your old smartphone. The Galaxy On Max boasts a big 5.7-inch full HD display, and comes with 32GB of storage and 4B of RAM.

Best Exchange offers on Smartphones:

Flipkart will be offering some of the biggest exchange offers on smartphones during the sale. Customers will get additional discounts on top of the exchange value of their old smartphones. The biggest exchange offer, however, is on the Oppo F3 Plus.

Oppo F3 Plus for Rs. 34,990 + Rs. 8,000 extra off on exchange

Flipkart is offering what it calls "India's Biggest Exchange Offer" on the Oppo F3 Plus during the Big Diwali Sale. The smartphone is listed for Rs. 30,990 but you can get it for an effective price of Rs. 13,940 by exchanging your old smartphone. Here's how it works.

Flipkart will be offering a generous Rs.6,000 discount that brings the price down to Rs. 24,990. And suppose if you choose to exchange your old Redmi Note 3 smartphone, you get a Rs. 3,050 off on exchange, plus an additional Rs. 8,000 off on the exchange value, which brings the F3 Plus price down to an effective price of Rs. 13,940.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (4GB) for Rs. 14,999 + Rs. 2,000 extra off on exchange

If you are high on entertainment and want a phone that offers great viewing experience and a battery to make it last all day long, the Mi Max 2 comes with a huge 6.44-inch Full HD display and a 12MP rear and 5MP front facing camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset and packs a massive 5,300mAh Li-ion battery.

Currently retailing for Rs. 16,999, the Mi Mix 2 will get a flat Rs. 2,000 discount to be priced at Rs. 14,999. Plus you get an addition extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

Flipkart "Dhamaka Deals" on smartphones:

Flipkart will be offering limited-time "Dhamaka Deals" on various smartphones starting midnight of October 14. What's more, new deals open every day. There are plenty of flagship smartphones from last year to choose from but we've selected a few that might interest you. Take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S7 for Rs. 29,900

If you're the kind of person who doesn't mind the latest and greatest of software and hardware in a smartphone but wants a premium-looking flagship device, then the Samsung Galaxy S7 makes for a great choice. The Galaxy S7 currently sells for Rs.39,400 on Flipkart but will be available for Rs. 29,900 during the Dhamaka Deals. Plus, you get an additional Rs.3,000 off on exchange.

HTC U Ultra for Rs. 29,999

The HTC U Ultra comes with a big 5.7-Inch QHD (1,440x2,880) display. It also sports dual 12MP+16MP cameras on the back. The former HTC flagship device was launched at a whooping Rs. 62,900 price, but it will be up for sale for just Rs. 29,999 during the Big Diwali Sale Dhamaka Deals.

Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL for Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively

Google's last year's Pixel phones will get generous price-cuts during the Big Diwali Sale. If you are looking for the best stock-android experience, (Android Oreo update available) but don't want to shell out huge amounts of money, the Pixel and Pixel XL should get the job done. They also come with one of the best cameras on a smartphone. The Pixel which sells for around Rs. 44,000 on Flipkart currently will be selling for Rs. 9,000 cheaper at Rs. 34,999 as part of the Dhamaka. Add Rs. 5,000 extra and you could get the bigger Pixel XL. Both the phones will be part of the Dhamak Deals at midnight tonight.

Google Nexus 6P Special Edition for Rs. 24,999

The Nexus 6P Special Edition was Google's flagship device before it decided to come up with the Pixel phones. It comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD (1440x2880) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB in-built storage. The Special Edition comes in a premium-looking Gold colour option and retails for around Rs. 42,000 on a regular day, but as part of the Dhamaka Deal on October 16, it can be yours for Rs. 24,999.

Huawei P9 (3GB) for Rs. 19,999

Huawei P9 is another former flagship device that cost a bomb when it launched. It still retails for Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart. Although it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB ROM, it offers stellar camera performance with its dual 12MP+12MP rear cameras that feature Leica Lens optics for DSLR-quality photos. The smartphone will be selling for a never-before price of Rs. 19,999 as part of the Dhamaka Deals at 7AM on 17th October.

New Arrivals during Big Diwali Sale:

Finally, there will be some exciting smartphones that will be launched during the "Big Diwali Sale" period.

Honor 9i launching at Rs. 17,999 on October 14

The Honor 9i is the world's first smartphone that comes with four cameras and a 5.99-inch 'FullView' 18:9 aspect ratio display. It has a dual 16MP+2MP camera setup on the rear and a dual 13MP+2MP setup for the front facing camera. It will be launched exclusively on Flipkart on October 14.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launching at Rs. 35,999 October 17 noon

One of the most anticipated smartphones in India, the Mi Mix 2 is the successor of the Mi Mix that started the bezel-less display craze. Although the original Mi Mix didn't make it to India, the Mi Mix 2 will be available at 12PM on October 17 exclusively on Flipkart.