It's time to rejoice for Indian shoppers with online retailing giants Amazon India and Flipkart set to kick off their respective shopping festivals. The e-commerce majors are offering huge discounts on everything ranging from kitchen items to mobile phones to apparels in the next few days. Yes, Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2017 is here.

Interestingly, the shopping festivals fall on the same dates, which means Amazon India and Flipkart could end up eating into each other's revenue, but it will give consumers to choose the best deals from both the worlds.

Flipkart Big Billion Days

The shopping event will start on September 20 (midnight) and conclude on September 24. The major e-retailer has claimed that consumers can avail up to 90 percent discount on several products cutting across categories and brands. Customers can also avail 10 percent instant discount on all products if they use State bank of India (SBI) credit and debit cards.

Several smartphones, including the Moto C Plus (16GB), Panasonic P85, Lenovo K8 Plus (8GB), Samsung Galaxy S7, and Huawei P9 will be available for purchase with discounted price during the Big Billion Days. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A (3GB + 32GB), and Xiaomi Mi A1 will also be made available for purchase via flash sale on September 21.

That's only the tip of the iceberg, as hundreds of items, including laptops, refrigerators, television, washing machine, apparels, furniture sets and more will be up for sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The shopping extravaganza will start on September 20 (12 noon) and conclude on September 24. However, it may be noted that only Prime members can avail offers on the opening day while it will start on September 21 for others (non-Prime members).

The e-retailer has claimed that customers can avail over 40,000 offers with new deals every hour, on 500 mobile phones, 2,500 plus electronics, 10,000 plus home and kitchen articles and 3,00,000 fashion items.

Consumers can avail up to 70 percent off on clothing, accessories, and home and kitchen items. A discount of up to 60 percent will be given on electronics and home appliances like laptops, television, air conditioners, refrigerators and cameras from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, BPL, Sanyo, TCL, Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, Sony, Canon, Bosch, Phillips, Bajaj and others.

Consumers can also avail up to 40 percent off on mobile phones from brands including OnePlus, Apple (iPhone), Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, Huawei, LG, Coolpad, BlackBerry, Micromax, and Nokia.