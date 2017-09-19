Flipkart continues its tradition of Big Billion Days sale, where it offers attractive deals on a wide range of products. The sale begins on September 20 and runs through September 24, during which shoppers can get huge discounts on mobile phones, clothing, home appliances and furniture.

But there's more good news. Bajaj Finserv has partnered with Flipkart to bring no cost EMI on more than 4 lakh products ranging across 50 categories.

"Our aim is to enable consumers with convenient payment option. The No Cost EMI option will enable buyer to purchase expensive products online without any additional cost. Easy payment options during the Big Billion Days sale by Flipkart will offer a great proposition to consumers," Sanjeev Moghe, Business Head - Bajaj Finance EMI Cards, said in a statement.

No cost EMI will be available to all those who hold Bajaj Finance EMI Card. Customers can choose from different tenure options to suit the repayment of the total product amount, and foreclose loans anytime without extra charges.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Card cuts the hassles of any paperwork. Shoppers can go ahead and make their favourite purchases in convenient instalments. As a part of their Big Billion Days sale, top spenders of the day can win an iPad Mini and top spender for 10-day period will stand a chance to win an international trip.

In case you're not sure of what products are available with no cost EMI, Flipkart has a dedicated category called Bajaj Finserv Store. Shoppers can find products from categories like refrigerators, mobiles, TVs, washing machines, fashion for men & women, shoes, watches, Toys, Kidswear, beauty & grooming products, fragrances and laptops.

Check out some popular items you can buy from Bajaj Finserv Store with no cost EMI below:

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Rs. 12,999

Vivo V7+: Rs. 21,990

Samsung Galaxy On Max: Rs. 16,900

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Rs. 20,900

OPPO F3: Rs. 18,990

Televisions

55-inch VU 4K LED Smart TV: Rs. 56,999

Kodak 32-inch HD Ready LED TV: Rs. 12,999

VU 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV: Rs. 1,09,999

Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV: 30,999

Mitashi 49-inch 4K LED Smart TV: Rs. 33,188

Refrigerators

Samsung 253 litres double door refrigerator: Rs. 20,350

Whirlpool 190 litres single door: Rs. 11,499

Samsung 321 litres frost free double door: 28,640

Whirlpool 340 litres double door: Rs. 31,999

Whirlpool 240 litres triple door: Rs. 24,999

ACs