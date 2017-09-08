Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced that it will host annual sale campaign Big Billion Days in India later this month.

"The Big Billion Days is a celebration for India because it flags off and sets the tone for festive shopping in the country. Over the years, it has grown from being Flipkart's largest shopping carnival, to being synonymous with the festive season and Indians now relate to is as the #1 festive sale in the country," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, said in a statement.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to kick-off on September 20 and go on till September 24. During the five-day long sale, the company, which is also celebrating the 10th anniversary has promised to offer huge discounts on more than 80 product categories ranging from consumer electronics such as smart TVs, mobile phones; kitchen appliances, Fashion apparels and other sundries.

Here's what Flipkart is promising this 'Big Billion Days' sale September 20-24:

Huge offers on a wide range and exclusive products across more than 80 categories

Flipkart plans to offer enhanced and unique selection through exclusive partnerships with leading brands in fashion, consumer electronics and durables, and smartphones

Up to 90 percent off on products across all categories and crazy deals at prices never seen before, offering best-value to help customers to buy more while paying less

Host of consumer finance programmes such as No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMIs, Product Exchange offers, Buy Back Guarantee, Buy Now Pay Later to make quality products affordable

Special offers for SBI Debit and Credit card holders - additional 10 percent instant savings across all platforms (App, Desktop and M-site)

