Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is rapidly approaching and some deals on the e-commerce platform are hard to beat.

If you're planning to buy a new smartphone, mark your calendars for September 21 when the annual shopping extravaganza begins. The Big Billion Days sale ends on September 24, and each day will be filled with surprise offers on a wide array of products, ranging from mobile phones to clothing, and home appliances to furniture.

This year's Big Billion Day sale marks Flipkart's tenth year anniversary is offing huge discounts on more than 80 product categories. Shoppers can benefit from discounts going as high as up to 90 percent, no cost EMI, debit card EMIs, attractive exchange offers, buy back guarantee, bank cashbacks and more.

While it is going to be hard to keep a track of all the offers during Flipkart's annual sale, here's a quick heads-up on the upcoming deals on smartphones. Flipkart is offering a sneak peek at the mobile deals that open on September 21.

We have listed below some of the best deals on smartphones that will go live on Flipkart on September 21, so don't miss them.

Samsung Galaxy S7: Rs. 29,990 (Flat Rs. 16,010 off + Rs. 3,000 extra discount on exchange + one-time screen replacement within one year for Rs. 990 + buyback guarantee of up to Rs. 15,000 + no cost EMI)

Moto C Plus: Rs. 5,999 (Rs. 1,000 off)

Infinix Hot 4 PRO: Rs. 6,499 (Rs. 1,000 off)

Panasonic P85: Rs. 4,999 (Rs. 1,500 off)

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie dual camera: Rs. 13,999 (Rs. 2,000 off)

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700: Rs. 9,999 (Rs. 1,000 off)

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500: Rs. 8,999 (Rs. 1,000 off)

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie: Rs. 9,999 (Rs. 1,000 off)

Flipkart is yet to reveal the discounts on HTC U11, Samsung Galaxy On Next and all iPhones. If the above discounts are any indication, the offers will be just as good.

"The Big Billion Days is a celebration for India because it flags off and sets the tone for festive shopping in the country. Over the years, it has grown from being Flipkart's largest shopping carnival, to being synonymous with the festive season and Indians now relate to is as the #1 festive sale in the country," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, said in a statement.