Home-grown e-commerce giant Flipkart on Wednesday kick-started the much publicised 'Big Billion Days Sale' in India.

Flipkart, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has announced 2017's leg of Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale is bigger and better. It has promised to offer close to 90 percent off on select product ranges and also offer consumers a user-friendly shopping experience with an enhanced selection, more engaging customer interface, and a reliable, speedy delivery and installation service.

Furthermore, Flipkart is offering a slew of consumer finance programmes such as No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMIs, Product Exchange offers, Buy Back Guarantee, Buy Now Pay Later to make quality products affordable

Flipkart patrons with SBI Debit/Credit card holders can claim an additional 10 percent instant savings across all platforms (app, desktop, and mobile site).

On the first day (September 20) of the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart is offering mouth-watering discount deals on Smart TV on leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Vu, Panasonic, Micromax and more.

The company is offering exclusive deals on Samsung, LG and Sony TV buyers, which include Electronic Gift Vouchers (ECV) of up to Rs. 50,000 on the purchase of select models under these brands, extra discount on exchange (Up to Rs. 35,000 during BBD, additional instant discount up to Rs. 5,000 on Prepaid instruments (debit, credit cards, net-banking). With so many cash discount offers, Flipkart patrons can grab a smart LED TV for as low as Rs.6,999.

To provide better perspective, we have leafed through several such deals and come up with the top 10 Smart LED TV deals.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2017 sale: Top 10 Smart LED TV offers you should not miss

36% off on Samsung 123cm (49-inch) full HD curved LED (49K6300) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 94,900; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 59,999+ up to Rs. 22,000 off via exchange+10% off SBI Debit/Credit card (or 5% off on Axis or 10% off via PhonePe mode); you can buy it+ No Cost EMI from Rs.6,667/month: HERE

18% off on Kodak 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready (32HDXSMART) LED Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: 18,500; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 14,999 + up to Rs. 8,000 off via exchange+10% off SBI Debit/Credit card + No Cost EMI from Rs. 1,667/month; you can buy it: HERE

25% off on LG 108cm (43-inch) full HD LED (43LJ554T) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI & 1 USB port) MRP: Rs.54,990; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 40,999+ up to 12,000 off via exchange + 10% off on SBI debit/credit card ( or only 5% off on Axis card or Rs. Rs 2,000 on any other bank card) + No Cost EMI from Rs. 6,834/month; you can buy it: HERE .

. 27% off on Vu 114cm (45-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED (45CU119) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 48,000; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 34,999 + up to RS. 12,000 off via exchange offer + 10% off SBI Debit/Credit card (or 5% off on Axis Bank or 10% off via PhonePe mode)+ No cost EMIs from Rs. 5,833/month; you can buy it: HERE.

21% off on CloudWalker Cloud TV 109cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED (CLOUD TV 43SU) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 37,990; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 29,999 + up to RS. 12,000 off via exchange offer + 10% off SBI Debit/Credit card (or 5% off on Axis Bank or 10% off via PhonePe mode)+ No cost EMIs from Rs. 3,334/month; you can buy it: HERE.

17% off on Onida 109.22cm (43-inch) full HD LED (43 FIS) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi, 3 x HDMI; 3 x USB ports ) MRP: 33,990; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 27,999 + up to 12,000 off on exchange+ 10% off with SBI card (or 5% off on Axis or 10% off via PhonePe mode)+ No Cost EMIs from Rs. 3,111/month; you can buy it: HERE .

. 19% off on Samsung 80cm (32-inch) full HD LED (32K5570) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 40,900; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 32,999 + up to Rs. 8,000 off via exchange+10% off SBI Debit/Credit card (or 5% off on Axis or 10% off via PhonePe mode) + No Cost EMIs from Rs. 2,750/month; you can buy it: HERE.

32% off on Panasonic 109cm (43-inch) full HD LED (TH-43ES480DX) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 55,900; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 37,999 + up to Rs. 12,000 off via exchange+10% off SBI Debit/Credit card (or 5% off on Axis Bank or 10% off via PhonePe mode)+ No Cost EMIs from Rs. 6,334/month; you can buy it: HERE.

13% off on Sony 101.6cm (40-inch) full HD LED (KLV-40W562D) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 51,900; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 44,999 + up to Rs. 12,000 off via exchange+10% off SBI Debit/Credit card (or 5% off on Axis Bank or 10% off via PhonePe mode or Rs. 1,000 on any other bank card)+ No Cost EMIs from Rs. 5,000/month; you can buy it: HERE.

29% off on Micromax 81cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED (32 CANVAS-S) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 3 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 27,990; Flipkart's BBD offer: Rs. 19,700 +10% off SBI Debit/Credit card (or 5% off on Axis Bank or 10% off via PhonePe mode)+ EMIs from Rs. 956/month; you can buy it: HERE.

