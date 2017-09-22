It's raining deals and discounts in the Indian online retail market, with leaders like Flipkart and Amazon coming up with lucrative offers that are hard to resist.

Flipkart started its annual Big Billion Day sale on September 20, while Amazon kicked off its flagship Great Indian Festival sale on September 21. There are some really great offers on a range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks on both the websites. So, if you have been planning to own an Apple, this is the best time to buy one at a reasonable price.

Here's a list of top 5 deals on some popular Apple devices that we've aggregated from Flipkart and Amazon.

Note: The offers below are live as of this writing, but subject to change. Shoppers are advised to verify the prices before completing the purchase. IBTimes, India, aggregates these offers and has no association with Flipkart and its offers.

Apple iPhone 7

You can buy the 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 for just Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart, which is offering a 28 percent on the device. No cost EMIs through Bajaj Finserv starts from Rs. 6,667 per month while you can also get an additional 10 percent discount with SBI debit and credit cards. Amazon, on the other hand, currently lists the same 32GB iPhone 7 for Rs. 48,490 with 14 percent discount.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering 21 percent discount on the 128GB version of the iPhone & Plus, which will now cost you 59,999. On Flipkart, No Cost EMIs start from Rs. 10,000 per month. Other EMIs start from Rs. 2,051 per month. On Amazon, EMIs start from Rs. 2,852 while No Cost EMI is available on single item checkout only for select cards and tenures.

Apple iPhone SE

The 32GB Rose Gold variant of the iPhone SE is available at a discounted price of 18,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon. No Cost EMIs on Flipkart start from Rs. 3,167 per month and other EMIs from Rs. 922 per month. On Amazon, EMI starts at Rs. 903.

Apple iPad

The 32GB Wi-Fi only variant of the Apple iPad (9.7 inch) is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of 20,900. Amazon is also offering the device for the exact same price. On Flipkart, No Cost EMIs start from Rs. 2,323 per month while other EMIs start from Rs. 1,014 per month. On Amazon, EMIs start from Rs. 994.

Apple MacBook Air

Flipkart is offering Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Air MQD32HN laptop with Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and MacOS Sierra for Rs. 51,990. Amazon is also offering the same MacBook Air version for the exact same price. On Flipkart, No Cost EMIs start from Rs. 4,333 per month while other EMIs start from Rs. 1,777 per month. On Amazon, EMI starts from Rs. 2,472.