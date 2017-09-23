Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale is fast approaching its end, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the bestselling products it has on offer. If you've been waiting to buy one, now might be the right time to do so.

Xiaomi has claimed it sold more than 1 million smartphones in just 48 hours of the Big Billion Day Sale, and the Redmi Note 4 in particular has contributed the most to the record sales.

The smartphone is a good choice in the under-Rs 15,000 price range, and now that Flipkart is offering it for a killer price, the deal couldn't have been any better.

As part of the Big Billion Day Sale, Flipkart is offering a huge Rs 2,000 discount on the 4GB RAM-variant of Redmi Note 4 that comes with 64GB internal storage.

What this means is that you could buy the top-end Redmi Note 4 variant for just Rs10,999, instead of the usual retail price of Rs12,999.

Flipkart currently has the 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 4 available in all colours, including black, dark grey and gold. The smartphone's availability status is a welcome respite for buyers who had to wait for flash sales wherein the device went out of stock within seconds.

The Redmi Note 4 manages to sell in the millions because it makes for a great value-for-money proposition.

It has hard-to-beat hardware specifications, such as a premium all-aluminium construction, a 5.5 inch Full HD display, massive 4,000mAh battery and bottom-firing speakers.

It is powered by the reliable Snapdragon 625 processor that gets most of the job done. Plus, it's got 4GB of RAM and 64GB ROM on offer.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has been consistently performing well in the Indian market, especially in the online domain.

To put these numbers into perspective, Xiaomi sold close to 300 smartphones on average every second, and the bestselling Redmi Note 4 has contributed the most to the sales.