It's day-three of Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale and the deals only seem to get better and better as each day passes.

Apart from the huge discounts on smartphones, the Big Billion sale is offering great deals on gadgets and electronics. If you had a DSLR or a laptop in your Diwali wish-list, now is the best time to go ahead and buy it. But before you do so, take a look at our list of the 10 best gadget deals on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale.

1. HP Core i3 6th Gen15-BE012TU Laptop

Your search for an affordable i3 processor laptop ends here. The HP 15-BE014TU is powered by a 6th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and comes with a 15.6 inch backlit-LED screen. The laptop offers 1TB of storage and 4GB DDR4 RAM with Windows 10 Home operating system.

The HP laptop is exclusively available on Flipkart with a listed retail price of Rs. 27,490, but you can get it for a discounted price of Rs 22,990 on The Big Billion Sale.

2. Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera

DSLR cameras are an essential tool if you are into photography and the Canon EOS 1300D is one of the most popular DSLRs available in the market. The reasonably priced EOS 1300D has a 18 megapixel CMOS sensor with 9 point Auto Focus and supports WiFi.

Whether you were planning to buy a DSLR for personal photo shoots or are starting to discover the hidden photographer inside you, the Canon EOS 1300D is a great DSLR for beginners. What's more, you can now get it for killer price of Rs 20,990 on Flipkart.

3. Apple iPad 32GB 9.7 inch (Wi-Fi only)

There's no denying that Apple's iPad is the benchmark in the tablet world. The 9.7 inch variant with 32GB on board storage is powered by the A9 chipset and runs iOS 10.

The premium tablet usually retails for a listed price of Rs 28,000. As part of the sale, Flipkart is currently offering a 25% discount, which means that the iPad could be yours for Rs 20,900.

4. Lenovo Ideapad Core i5 7th Gen IP 320 Laptop

For those looking to upgrade from an i3 laptop to a Core i5 laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad IP 320 is a very good option in the Rs 40,000 and above price range. Powered by a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, the laptop offers 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD storage, and 2GB graphics.

The Lenovo Ideapad IP 320 runs on 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System, with NVIDIA GeForce 940MX Graphics card, ideal for playing graphics-heavy games and content. It's also one of the best rated i5 laptops available on Flipkart. Carrying a listed price tag of Rs 45.990, the Lenovo IP 320 is available for a special price Rs 39,990 right now.

5. Motorola Moto 360 Sport Orange Smart watch

The Motorola Moto 360 is a really well-made smartwatch that could be a cheaper alternative to Apple Watch or the Samsung Gear S3 for that matter. It's got bluetooth, built-in GPS and is IP67 certified water and dust resistant.

The Moto 360 Sport usually retails for around Rs17,000 but as part of the Big Billion Sale, you could buy it for Rs12,900 only on Flipkart.

6. Syska Power Boost 10,000mAh Power Bank

There are plenty of power banks on offer on Flipkart's Big Billion Sale, but the most discounted one is the Syska Power Boost100. The Lithium-ion power bank by Syska packs an ample 10,000mAh capacity, which should be enough to charge your smartphone at least 3-4 times. And after the huge 61% discount it is priced at Rs 699.

7. Sennheiser CX213 In-ear Headphone

The CX213 is essentially an upgrade of Sennheiser CX180, which is a popular choice with audiophiles on an under Rs1,000 budget. Both the earphones look identical in terms of design and come without a mic, but offer exceptional audio experience. The Sennheiser CX213 is listed for a higher price than the CX180 and is now available on a 45% discounted price of Rs 699. For 100 bucks extra you can buy the more popular CX180.

8. JBL T250SI Wired Headphone

The lightweight JBL T250SI over-the-ear headphone offers above average listening experience and has great cushioning that makes it comfortable for prolonged usage. It also has great build quality and offers reasonable noise cancellation.The JBL headphone carries an original price of Rs 2,499, but as part of the Big Billion Sale, Flipkart is offering a huge 72% discount on the product. The sale price for the JBL T250 is Rs 699.

9. JBL GO Mobile/Tablet Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL GO Bluetooth Speaker is an ultra-handy speaker that packs a bomb in a small form-factor. The JBL GO gives upto 5 hours of continuous audio playback and offers rich high-quality audio. Apart from active noise cancellation, it is echo-cancellation enabled. The Bluetooth speaker comes in a variety of funky paint-jobs.

The listed price of JBL Go Bluetooth Speakers is Rs 2,999, however, the grey color option is available for Rs 1,899.

10. Fossil Marshall Smoke Smartwatch

Smart watches are the future of time-keeping. The Fossil Marshall Smoke can seamlessly connect with your iPhone or Android smartphone, it can even keep a track on your fitness by telling you how many calories you've burnt.

The beautifully designed Fossil Marshall Smoke is currently the most affordable smartwatch by a renowned manufacturer. Listed for an original price tag of Rs19,995, the grey stainless steel strap smartwatch is on a 50% discount sale for Rs 9,995.