Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and Shopclues are giving shoppers more reasons to shop. There are some great deals and discounts on a wide range of products on all e-commerce sites and Flipkart with its Big Billion Day sale comes with some of the best offers.

If you're on the lookout for a new smartphone, this is the ideal time. It is raining discounts on Flipkart. Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale started on September 20, but the smartphone deals started on September 21. The limited period offers on popular phones ends on September 24, so hurry.

To ease the burden of sifting through hundreds of smartphone deals, we've listed the top ones right here for you.

Note: The offers below are live as of this writing, and subject to change. Shoppers are advised to exercise caution and verify the prices before completing the purchase. IBTimes, India, aggregates these offers and has no association with Flipkart and its offers.

Apple iPhone 7

This has to be one of the best prices for the iPhone 7 since it was launched in India. The once-expensive flagship can now be bought for just Rs 38,999 on Flipkart. The 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 on sale also gets additional 10 percent discount with SBI debit card and credit card, and other offers like free 60GB Jio data.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Buyers get a special price of Rs. 59,999 for the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Jet Black model on Flipkart (Rs 16,200 off). Buyers can also get up to 10 off additional off with SBI debit and credit cards, no cost EMI, up to Rs 15,300 on exchange and 60GB additional 4G data on Jio's network.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

You can stay updated with the latest Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S8 Plus, by paying Rs 60,900 for the 64GB variant(Rs 4,000 off from its previous price on Flipkart). Buyers also get no cost EMI and Jio double data offer 84+84GB with Rs 399 recharge.

Samsung Galaxy S7

If the iPhones are not your cup of tea, Samsung has you covered. The Galaxy S7 32GB is available at a reasonable price of Rs 29,990, which is a generous Rs. 16,000 off on Flipkart. With no cost EMI, Jio data offer and Samsung Never Mind scheme, this smartphone right here is a wise upgrade under Rs 30,000.

Sony Xperia XA1

Sony Xperia XA1 Gold 32GB edition gets a Rs 5,000 off on its original price and is available for Rs 15,990 on Flipkart during Big Billion Day sale. The handset can be bought for Rs 15,990, and also avail 10 percent extra off with SBI debit and credit cards and free 60GB Jio data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

One of the best-selling budget smartphones in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, also gets a Rs 2,000 discount on Flipkart. The 64GB storage model with 4GB RAM can now be bought for Rs 10,999 and the 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,999 (Rs 1,000 off). All colour variants get the same price, but be sure to check for the stock.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review

Asus Zenfone 3 Laser

Asus smartphones offer great value specs and reasonable prices. Thanks to Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, the Zenfone 3 Laser is available at Rs 9,000 discount, which means you can get it for Rs 10,999, which is the price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. In all fairness, the Asus smartphones do make perfect sense for those who love taking photos and selfies.

Read: Asus Zenfone 3 Laser Review

Lenovo K8 Plus

In case you're short on funds, check out Lenovo's K8 Plus, which packs some interesting specs like dual camera, 4000mAh battery and much more. With Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, the handset is available for Rs 8,999 (Rs 2,000 off). You won't get a better deal on a dual camera smartphone.

OPPO F3 Plus

Did OPPO F3 Plus knock you off with a hefty price tag earlier? Thanks to Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, the handset is available for Rs 24,990, which is savings worth Rs 6,000. If you love taking selfies, there's a dual camera setup at the front, and the large 6-inch display makes your viewing experience better. If you can afford it now, it's time to strike it off the wishlist.

Read: OPPO F3 Plus Review

Infinix Note 4

There are many smartphones with great value and Infinix Note 4 is one of them. With a Rs 1,000 discount as a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, the Note 4 is available for Rs 7,999. Infinix Note 4 is a winner when it comes to looks, so start showing off.

YU Yureka Note

YU Yureka Note is a solid device for Rs 7,999, which is 46 percent lower than its usual price. With this smartphone, you get a massive 6-inch Full HD display among other great features and it has to be one of the best smartphones under Rs 8,000 during the Flipkart sale.