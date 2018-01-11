While Amazon is busy with its ongoing "Nokia Mobile Week" that features Nokia-only smartphones on sale, Flipkart has been hosting what it calls the "Apple Week."

The Apple-exclusive sale on Flipkart has been underway since January 9 and will go on until January 15.

During the six-day-long special Apple Week sale, the e-commerce site is offering a host of offers including discounts and cash backs on all Apple devices ranging from Apple's latest iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8Plus to the iPhone SE, iPads, MacBooks and the Apple Watch. Here's a look at the different offers.

ICICI Bank EMI Transaction Cashback Offer:

Flipkart is also providing users with a cashback-cum-EMI offer in partnership with ICICI Bank. As per the offer, you can purchase any Apple product on sale by opting to pay via EMI transactions using ICICI Bank Credit Cards and avail the cashback that will be credited to your ICICI Bank account by April 15, 2018.

The cashback on different Apple devices under the ICICI Bank EMI cashback offer are:

iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — Rs 8,000 cashback. iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus — Rs 5,000 cashback. iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus — Rs 3,000 cashback, and Rs 2,500 cashback on the iPhone SE.

iPads: Cashback of Rs Rs 2,500 on all models and versions of Apple iPad and iPad Pro.

Apple MacBook: Cashback of Rs 8,000 on all models of the Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Apple Watch: Rs 2,500 cashback on ICICI Bank EMI transactions on all models of Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3.

Meanwhile, a transaction amount mentioned in the terms and conditions of the ICICI cashback policy needs to be paid on the card depending on each product in order to get the cashback.

Also, the ICICI Bank EMI cashback offer is not applicable for ICICI Bank Corporate Card, Business Card and ICICI Bank-American Express Cards. The offer is limited to the first eligible transaction per card during the offer period.

Apple Week Discount Offers:

As mentioned earlier, there are also flat discounts on Apple iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches during the Apple Week on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 discount

Moving on to discounts, Apple's iPhone X does not have any discounts as such, but the iPhone 8 64GB variant has been listed for Rs 54,999 as part of the Apple Week. The phone sells for Rs 64,000 on regular days.

The bigger iPhone 8 Plus is also available at a discounted price of Rs 66,400 down from its original price of Rs 73,000.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7 discount

In the iPhone 7 series, the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB has been listed at Rs 64,999, a full Rs 3,000 down from its original price of Rs 68,000.

If you include the Rs 5,000 cashback for ICICI Bank Credit card users, the price comes to Rs 51,999 during the sale.

There's also an exchange offer which can fetch you up to Rs 18,000 off on the exchange of an older device, depending on the phone you decide to exchange.

The iPhone 7 32GB variant is also on sale and is available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999. If bought with the ICICI EMI cashback offer, it will effectively cost Rs 37,999.

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE discount

The iPhone 6 32GB starts at Rs 25,499 on Flipkart, down from Rs 28,999, while the iPhone 6s Plus starts at Rs 37,999.

Interestingly the iPhone 6s hasn't received any discount and is still listed at its usual price of Rs 34,999.

Lastly, the cheapest iPhone, the iPhone SE is now available for Rs 18,999.

The ICICI EMI cashback offer is applicable on all the iPhone 6 series models with a cashback of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500 for the iPhone SE. Flipkart has another Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

Apple MacBook Air (Core i5 5th Gen processor) discount

The MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage and is now priced at Rs 54,490, which is just Rs 500 down from its usual selling rate.

There is also the Rs 8,000 cashback on ICICI Bank EMI transactions and it will effectively bring down the price to Rs 46,490.

Apple Watch Series 2 discount

Last but not the least, there are some discounts on Apple Watch Series 2, which is available for Rs 22,900 for the 38mm dial variant, whereas the 42mm variant is now priced at Rs 24,900, which is a full Rs 8,500 off from its original price of Rs 33,500.

Apple Watch Series 3 does not have any discounts as such, but as mentioned before, all the series including Series 1 are eligible for Rs 2,500 cashback as part of the ICICI Bank EMI transaction offer.