Apple iPhones are people's best choice when it comes to premium smartphones, but the price tag attached to them is a major turn off for many. While Apple refrains from offering any discounts, offline and online retailers strike a balance by giving attractive EMI options, festive discounts and cashbacks to make iPhone purchases possible for shoppers.

It is often seen that online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon offer attractive deals and discounts on iPhones, but now an offline retailer Sangeetha Mobiles is taking away the limelight with its "flat 50% off on all iPhones" offer. Flipkart is also hosting Apple Days sale from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, and here we are going to explain you the offers given by both retailers.

Sangeetha Mobiles' "Flat 50% off on all iPhones"

It's hard to believe at first, but the offer is quite real. But as in any case of a really good deal, there's a catch. Before we get to that, let's give you Sangeetha Mobiles' discounted price list of all popular iPhone models, including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE and also the costliest iPhone – iPhone X.

Model Offer price MRP iPhone 8 Plus 256GB Rs 45,499 Rs 91,110 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs 33,999 Rs 77,500 iPhone 8 64GB Rs 25,500 Rs 67,940 iPhone 6S 32GB Rs 21,499 Rs 42,900 iPhone 6 32GB Rs 14,990 Rs 31,900 iPhone SE 32GB Rs 9,990 Rs 26,000 iPhone X 64GB Rs 47,699 Rs 95,390

All these prices are subject to certain conditions. The above-mentioned prices of various iPhone models are effective prices after an exchange of an older iPhone or any phone with a value of over Rs 10,000. Below is a helpful chart of which phones are accepted for the exchange by Sangeetha Mobiles to be eligible for the best prices.

For (Models) Eligible phones for exchange (Minimum) iPhone SE 32GB iPhone 5S iPhone 6 32GB Any phone worth Rs 10,000 iPhone 6S 32GB Any phone worth Rs 12,000 iPhone 7 32GB Any phone worth Rs 9,000 iPhone 7 128GB Any phone worth Rs 16,000 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Any phone worth Rs 17,000 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Any phone worth Rs 19,000 iPhone 8 64GB / 256GB iPhone 7 32GB iPhone 8 Plus 64GB / 256GB iPhone 7 32GB iPhone X 64GB / 256GB iPhone 7 32GB

In addition to the exchange offer, Sangeetha Mobiles is giving Rs 1,500 cashback or 5 percent cashback on the value of the phone on EMI transactions. HDFC customers get anywhere between Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000 cashback on all iPhone models.

Flipkart Apple Days sale

Any online shopper is well aware of the caveats associated with each and every hyped deal online. In the case of Flipkart's Apple Days sale, there are some exciting offers on iPhones that are slightly different from Sangeetha Mobiles' deals.

First thing you'll notice is that Flipkart is offering up to Rs 10,000 cashback on iPhones purchased on EMI using ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Cashbacks vary from one model to another, so we thought it's wise to put it down in a table below:

Models Cashback + discount Effective price iPhone X 64GB Rs 10,000 + Rs 6,001 Rs 72,999 iPhone 8 64GB Rs 8,000 + Rs 8,001 Rs 47,999 iPhone 7 32GB Rs 4,000 + Rs 6,001 Rs 38,999 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs 4,000 Rs 52,500 iPhone 6S 32GB Rs 2,500 + Rs 5,001 Rs 32,499 iPhone 6S Plus 32GB Rs 2,500 + Rs 9,001 Rs 37,499 iPhone 6 32GB Rs 2,500 + Rs 4,201 Rs 22,799 iPhone SE 32GB Rs 2,000 + Rs 6,001 Rs 17,999

Shoppers can choose from the best options available to them. HDFC customers can head over to Sangeetha Mobiles for better deals, while ICICI Bank Credit Cardholders can shop online via Flipkart for best iPhone offers.

Hat tip: New customers can walk into Sangeetha Mobiles and ask for HDFC consumer durable loan, which doesn't require you to have any credit card. Do watch your credit score, though!

Happy shopping.