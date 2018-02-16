A 'fleet of UFOs' flying below a jet has been captured in a video by a passenger in Taiwan. The footage, claimed to have captured a few years back, is creating a buzz on the internet now.

The video, reportedly shot by the passenger over Taiwan and it shows, eight strange luminous orbs moving below a plane at a slow pace. Later, the footage was sent to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), which investigates and maintains a global database of UFO sightings, for further clarification.

"I have witnessed eight to ten UFOs flying. I was on the airplane of Eva Airlines from Vancouver, Canada, to Taipei, Taiwan BR0009," the passenger, whose name has been kept secret, was quoted as saying by Express.

"Thirty minutes before, I saw a bright light flying underneath. The third video I have is 38 seconds. About eight UFOs are flying under the plane. I used slow motion to film the video until they asked me to shut down my camera due to landing policy," the witness added.

Many other people also claimed to have seen the fleet of the strange objects. The footage of the UFOs was shot in October 2014, but it went viral only recently on the newsbreakapp and various UFO and conspiracy theory-related websites shared it.

However, UFO enthusiasts and debunkers couldn't come up with a logical explanation regarding the sighting. The debunkers have claimed that the objects spotted were neither UFOs nor aliens.

"Nature and human activities provide a numerous variety of explanations, most of which these investigators (who posted the video) never even thought of," former space shuttle engineer and a UFO sighting debunker James Oberg was quoted as saying by Express.

Some viewers also agreed with Oberg's view on the MUFON YouTube channel.

"Those are reflections. MUFON please filter your sightings so we can keep the real sightings from the ones we can explain," one of the viewers commented.

"Looks like they fly over mountains and these bright spots are reflections of small lakes. I remember this by flying over the Alps in France and Switzerland," another netizen stated.

Watch the footage here: