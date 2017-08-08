The French automaker Renault is expected to launch the Captur crossover in India in September this year. The Captur has been undergoing testing in the country and was caught on camera numerous times.

Now once again, the Captur has been spied while undergoing testing and this time around, four prototypes of the model was captured in a single frame. India-bound Captur will be built on the same platform as the Duster SUV.

The Captur showcased in Russia will be the first one to make its way to the Indian market. Renault also sells Captur in Europe with a different spelling. Under the hood, the new model is likely to have the same engines as Duster. The 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine develops 89bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 220Nm at 1,750rpm, which is expected to get a slight bump in the Captur. Renault may also sell the Captur with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Both engines will be mated to six-speed manual transmission. Renault may add a 4WD version and automatic gearbox options to the line-up later.

In terms of dimensions, the Captur measures 4,333mm in length, 1,813mm in width and 1,613mm in height, and has a 2,674mm wheelbase. The Captur will be pitted against Hyundai Creta in India and is expected to feature full-LED headlamps flanked by LED daytime running lights, dual-tone theme inside cabin, contrast roof option and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation.

In terms of pricing, expect the Captur in India to get a price tag between Rs 10 to 15 lakh.

Image Source: IAB