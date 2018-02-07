Flat-earthers have to wait a little more to prove to the world that they are right. Their biggest innovator, Mike Hughes, has once again failed to launch himself atop a home-made rocket to take a photo of the earth's flat surface from space.

Although scientists have repeatedly debunked theories that the earth is flat, many -- including eminent personalities -- still believe in the Flat Earth Theory. There is even a Flat Earth Society which holds annual conferences to discuss how government and scientific organizations are fooling them into believing that the earth is round.

Mike, better known as Mad Mike, had announced his plan to expose the supposed government conspiracy through his homemade rocket journey, but his first attempt last November failed miserably. Yet, the flat-earther did not give up and postponed the next attempt to February 3, 2018.

Also read: We live with 'alien' humans, Vikings and Nazis? Conspiracy theorists claim we have a hollow Earth

This time, he has blamed the failure on a faulty plunger or blown O-ring. Mike had high hopes of success and had even arranged a live stream of his feat. Currently, he is involved in a legal battle with several California government officials, including Governor Jerry Brown.

There are numerous conspiracy theories that flat-earthers believe in, including about the lies by NASA, mind control by governments and even a fictional 9/11. Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky has blamed these beliefs on the "poor education system in the West."

The flat earth society believes that NASA researchers are round-earth Freemasons and they make fake rockets to keep the world in darkness. If you think these are the views of a random few, you are wrong.

Also read: Is NASA covering up an asteroid collision that may take place next year?

Some eminent personalities count themselves as flat-earthers, including former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff. He is convinced that the earth is flat and people are being fooled by the government.

"If you're in a helicopter and you hover why does the earth not come to you if it's round?" said Flintoff, to support his belief. "Why, if we're hurtling through space, why would water stay still? Why is it not wobbling? Also if you fire a laser about 16 miles, if the world was curved, you shouldn't be able to see it but you can."

And the believers in this weird theory say there is a big reason why we do not fall off the edge of the earth. Apparently, there is a big snowy wall in the South Pole, not unlike the Wall in the Game of Thrones, that keeps out white-walkers, which prevents us from falling off the world's edge.