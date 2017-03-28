Season 3 episode 18 of The Flash will see Barry and team trying to find out Savitar's true identity, and introduction of the new villain, Abra Kadabra.

Abra Kadabra is a villain from the future and he knows who Savitar really is. Will Barry let him go to to get the information?

"It's a great mortality play. Iris and Barry have a great scene. Can you be a hero if you do one bad thing?'" executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said at PaleyFest on Saturday.

So who exactly is Savitar? Reddit offers a number of theories, and the popular one seems to be Savitar is the future Flash. In season 3, episode 7 Savitar tells Barry: "You are the past whereas I am the future, Flash." This could also be interpreted as: "You are the past, whereas I am the Future Flash" Till now we've only seen the helpful and kind Barry. Savitar might be his savage and brutal side, some Redditors believe.

Here's what Redditor Kokroo says: "Future Barry (from decades afterwards in the future) sends a transmission through time to the Legends telling them "Do not trust me". He knows what he becomes. This is probably around the time he traps Savitar in the future."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on The CW. The synopsis for Abra Kadabra reads: "The Flash battles Abra Kadabra, a villain from Earth-19, who offers to reveal Savitar's true identity. Meanwhile, Julian remains cold towards Caitlin, but when she is severely injured in a battle with Gypsy, he rushes to her side."