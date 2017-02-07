- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
Flash floods hit Sydney after torrential rain
Sydney residents were caught in flash floods on 7 February, after a heavy downpour hit the city. The Bureau of Meteorology reported that 4.9 cm (2 inches) of rain fell in an hour and a half, causing severe traffic and flight delays at the airport.
