  • February 7, 2017 14:11 IST
    By Reuters
Flash floods hit Sydney after torrential rain
Sydney residents were caught in flash floods on 7 February, after a heavy downpour hit the city. The Bureau of Meteorology reported that 4.9 cm (2 inches) of rain fell in an hour and a half, causing severe traffic and flight delays at the airport.
