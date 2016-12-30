Flash flooding hits Turkish city of Mersin

  • December 30, 2016 18:38 IST
    By Storyful
Flash flooding hits Turkish city of Mersin Close
Embed
Life in the Turkish coastal town of Mersin came to a halt on 29 December, after torrential downpours cause major flash flooding. One women reportedly died in the flooding and residents have be warned against leaving their homes.
loading image
IBT TV
Bloodied brides protest Lebanese rape law
Most popular