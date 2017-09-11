Pink flamingos evacuating in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Irma at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay adventure park on Saturday (September 9) made for a sweet, unusual video on social media.Busch Gardens Tampa tweeted that they were moving their animals to shelters in advance of Irma hitting Tampa, and that Their safety is of most importance.
Flamingos evacuate to safety in Tampa
- September 11, 2017 12:21 IST
