A white container was reported to have exploded at the rear of a District Line Underground train at Parsons Green in London early on 15 September. According to a reporter with Metro who was at the scene, some people were really badly burned.
Flames seen on London Tube train after explosion reported
- September 15, 2017 15:05 IST
