Chinese telecom behemoth Huawei is slated to unveil the flagship P20 series on March 27 in Paris, and before it could make an official debut, several key features of the device have surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

XDA Developer Forum has reported that Huawei P20 Plus will house a massive 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a full day, if not more, under mixed usage.

It makes sense to have such a big cell, considering the fact that the device is expected to boast the Always-on Display feature. Though it is useful to see notifications without having to press the power button every time to unlock the screen, it consumes a lot of energy as the screen is awake all the time.

Huawei P20 Plus is also coming with an advanced tri-camera setup made in collaboration with world-renowned German optics company Leica.

Leaked images have shown that the Leica tri-camera module on the Huawei P20 series is aligned vertically with dual-LED flash at the bottom. So far, there is no word on how the cameras will work other than the in-depth image capture (which is already achieved by dual-cameras), and no details on how well the image quality will be either.

But, reports have indicated the total pixel count of all three snappers will be 40MP, and together they will be able to offer 5X hybrid zoom (optical and digital). On the front, there will a 24MP dual-camera with wide-angle Field Of View to assist taking big group selfies.

Like the current crop of flagship phones in the market, Huawei P20 Plus will also feature 18:9 aspect ratio, and is expected to have a special notch on top housing the front-camera and companion sensors to scan owners face to unlock the screen. It is reportedly called the "Point Cloud Depth Camera" module, similar to Apple FaceID.

Other internal hardware details of Huawei P20 Plus are yet to be ascertained, but we have come to learn that there will be two other P20 series models — one a generic P20 and another a low-end model called the P20 Lite.

Like the Plus variant, the standard P20 is said to have a tri-camera setup, but we are not sure whether the P20 Lite will have it as well.

Huawei has confirmed that it will host a private product launch event at the iconic museum and exhibition hall, the Grand Palais, in Paris, France, on March 27.

