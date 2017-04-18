It's been a month and half since LG's flagship G6 made its official debut at Mobile World Congress (2017) in Barcelona. Now, the phone is set to hit stores in India.

The company has officially opened the pre-registration page on its India website, indicating that the launch is just around the corner. Interested consumers can register their name and email address for real-time updates on LG G6's availability.

When will LG G6 officially launch in India?

If history is taken as any indication, LG G5 successor is expected to get launched around April-end or early May.

Even rival Samsung, which is slated to officially launch the Galaxy S8 series in India on April 19, had opened the registration page couple of weeks ago.

How much will LG G6 cost in India?

Going by LG G5 pricing, its successor is expected cost around Rs 50,000. In the US and Europe, its price starts at $650 and €749, respectively.

For those unaware, LG G6 boasts 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio that almost entirely fills the front of the smartphone. Further, it also features IP67 water-and-dust certifications, which means that the LG G6 owners can take the phone for a dip in the swimming pool (fresh water), as it can survive close to five feet under-water for up to 30 minutes and operate the phone including photography.

The G6 also houses 13MP dual-camera with 125-degree angle field of view, similar to human eye's visual range. This feature apparently enables the user to capture the scene he/she sees with their own eyes and reduce distorted edges.

On the front, it houses 5MP MP with 100-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. With the increase in the visual range, LG G6 users will surely find taking a group selfie hassle-free, even if he/she as a short arm.

LG claims that G6 will boast square camera feature to allow the user to utilize the device's unique 18:9 display to split screens in two identical square shapes, so that he/she can capture photos and review it simultaneously. This will definitely come in handy for those who use photo sharing apps like Instagram.

Another interesting aspect of LG G6 is that it comes with Google Assistant. It performs all the functions including taking voice commands, give out intuitive suggestions as seen inside the Google Pixel phones. It is currently available in English and German, the company will be expanding the support for more international languages in coming days.

Under-the-hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB, 32GB/64GB storage and 3,300mAh battery.

Watch this space for latest news on LG G6.

Key specifications of LG G6: