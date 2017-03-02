A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a truck returning from Chikoti in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) through Kaman Bridge on Tuesday (February 28). The Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended the truck and said the arms were meant to be supplied to the militants operating from southern parts of the state.

Also read: 3 jawans killed, 5 injured in terror attack on army convoy in Shopian; Hizbul claims responsibility

A barricade was set up by the police in Uri area after they received the information.

"The incoming goods laden trucks that had gone to Chikoti were searched and arms and ammunition was recovered from a truck bearing registration number JK03B 1586," Baramulla SSP Imtiaz Hussain said. A Chinese pistol, two magazines with 14 rounds, four AK magazines with 120 rounds and two Chinese grenades were recovered from the truck, he added.

However, this is not the first time the authorities busted militants. Here's a list of incidents when militants were apprehended and their plans were overturned in the last one month.

On February 16, 2017, the Indian Army busted a militant hideout in Poonch. They recovered Pika machine gun and two AK rifles from a forest in the district. A team of Rashtriya Rifles Troops and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation near Mendhar in the district.

On February 14, 2017, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed in Parray Mohalla of Hajin in an encounter with personnel from the army, police and paramilitary. However, three soldiers were also killed in the operation. Arms and ammunition were recovered at the site.

On February 12, 2017, four terrorists belonging to the Lashkare-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were killed during a 10-hour gun battle in a village in Kulgam district. The militants had opened fire from inside a house in which they holed up. Three AK -47 rifles besides arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

On February 10, 2017, security forces busted a militant hideout in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, where they recovered arms and ammunition in huge numbers. In a joint operation carried out by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, the hideout was found in Mislai Bonjwah area of Kishtwar district.

On February 4, 2017, two senior commanders of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were killed while they were trying to enter Sopore in Baramulla district. Officials said that they were trying to carry out a major terror act. Two AK series rifles, one pistol, four hand grenades and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

One AK-47 rifle with 450 rounds, 224 Pika ammunition belts, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and one binocular, among others, were found.