The next Avengers movie, Avengers: Infinity War has just begun filming in Atlanta a few days ago and Marvel has already released the first teaser video from the sets, explaining the possible plot line of the story. The production house is keeping the buzz of the sequel alive by releasing new spoilers about the movie.

Few new spoilers have emerged from the video shared by the production house and Robert Downey Jr, revealing more insights into Avengers: Infinity War's plot details.

So what do we know about the movie so far?

1. Fans are already aware that Thanos will be the villain in the Infinity War. The co-writer Stephen McFeely has revealed his motive and said, "His goal is to re-balance the universe as he sees it. So when he figures out that the Infinity Stones could do this for him at the snap of a finger, that becomes his main goal." According to the comic, The Infinity Gauntlet, in an attempt to impress Mistress Death, he destroys half of the entire Marvel universe in the 1991 comic. But the story may be tweaked for the movie.

2. In the Facebook Live interaction hosted by Robert Downey Jr from the sets of the movie recently, the Iron Man actor confirmed that Captain America is on Tony Stark's hit list. After helping his friend Bucky (the same person who killed Tony's parents) escape from Iron Man, Captain America and Iron Man's relationship will grow sore and Stark will take revenge.

3. Thor is getting a new hammer. As seen in the video released by Marvel over the weekend, Thor is seen sporting a new, upgraded weapon.

4. Tony Stark aka Iron Man has a new lab where he is seen building better Iron Man costumes.

5. Marvel producer Kevin Feige has confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy will meet the Avengers.

The first part of the Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to release on May 4, 2018.