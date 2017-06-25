Netflix premiered a series of new shows this month. Right from the renewed season of Orange is the New Black to Gypsy. But Glow was a head above the rest.

Netflix's Glow follows the journey of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). Based on the real-life 1980s all-female wrestling, the show features Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin.

The first season released on Netflix and reviewers are raving about the show. Each episode of the ten-episode season 1 lasts for a half hour.

Here are five reasons you should give GLOW a chance:

- It is girl-on-girl wrestling and nothing gets as empowering as this. The first season tracks down the roots of the all-female wrestling so you not only see some good action sequences but also understand how the whole phenomenon took shape.

- The diverse female characters offer a lot to identify with. Just like Orange is the New Black, GLOW has a host of women characters from different backgrounds.

- The women have performed their own stunts. The Hollywood Reporter reported the show-runners decided to let the women perform their own stunts as it would help them to get under the skin of the character.

- The show features professional wrestlers. According to TV Guide, the Netflix drama show has featured a number of pro wrestling cameos in the first season itself.

- The show is created by Orange is the New Black's Jenji Kohan. According to Popsugar, there was a show titled Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling which aired between 1986 and 1990, featuring 104 episodes in the original run.

For those who haven't watched GLOW yet, here's the trailer. The show released on Netflix on June 23.