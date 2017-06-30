Melania Trump has been shutting down haters like a pro. Giving a powerful answer to all the designers who refused to style her, the FLOTUS is choosing the right clothes and pulling it off with style.

Her recent outing as the first lady was when she attended Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's wedding in a subtle pink gown. However, the highlight of Melania's fashion statements from the last week was the Congressional Picnic where she sported a $2225 white dress that clearly outshined Ivanka Trump's floral picnic dress.

Though they looked like they tried twinning, the recent picnic got us thinking. Does Melania Trump love white?

Donald Trump's wife, who is usually seen in a variety of shades, is clearly inclined towards pastel colours, especially white. Melania has been spotted, on several occasions, resorting to the shade and letting her features shine out.

The first instance that one would recall when Melania turned towards white was when she and her husband, US President Donald Trump attended the Inaugural Freedom Ball.

The off-shoulder Hervé Pierre exquisite white gown stole the most attention of the paparazzi present at the occasion. The thin red cord at the waist, subtle ruffle detail and thigh-high slit brought out the best of her on the occasion.

Another occasion when she resorted to white was when she was moving into the White House. Keeping it mellow, Melania sported a crisp white Dolce and Gabanna t-shirt to match with a pair of wide-legged pants by Bally on moving day.

The first lady played a smart move when she accompanied the family to CampDavid. She kept the chic look going when she decided to wear a white Gabriela Hearst cotton shirt dress to officially announce the arrival of summer. Ditching her fancy high heeled footwear, Melania keeps things classy sporting flats for the occasion. She completed the look with a wide leather belt by Michael Kors.

As part of her first international trip, Melania managed to dress in formals during most of the meets. However, in one of the events, she sneaked in a casual white summer dress. Not stealing the limelight from the occasion, she dressed in A-line sleeveless dress in Israel on the occasion of Holocaust Memorial.

There are several other occasions when she repeated the white. But we have no complaints. After all, she is giving us some solid wardrobe ideas that anyone can pick and replicate.