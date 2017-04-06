Here are five fun facts about beer to celebrate those suds! 1 - April 7th was chosen since that is the day in 1933 FDR signed an act to allow the legalized sale of beer less than 3.2% by weight. 2 - In the Middle Ages Beer was consumed more than water as the alcohol made it safer. 3 - at any given time, 0.7% of the world is drunk. 4 - The strongest beer in the world, Snake Venom by Brewmeister, has a 67.5% alcohol content. 5 - Coined in the early 1900s, the word alcoholiday means leisure time spent drinking. Grab a pint and go celebrate!