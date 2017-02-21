Five dead after plane crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

  • February 21, 2017 17:53 IST
    By Reuters
Five people have been confirmed dead after a light aircraft crashed into a shopping centre in Melbourne, Australia on 21 February. The plane took off from Essendon airport but suffered engine failure shortly after taking off.
