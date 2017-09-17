The CIA is turning 70 on 18 Sept. It was created by US President Harry Truman in 1947 but not all programmes in its history were a success. Here are five of the intelligence agencys most surprising projects.
Five crazy CIA programmes you wont believe actually existed
The CIA is turning 70 on 18 Sept. It was created by US President Harry Truman in 1947 but not all programmes in its history were a success. Here are five of the intelligence agencys most surprising projects.
- September 17, 2017 22:43 IST
-