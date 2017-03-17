Fitness tracker for pets keeps cats and dogs healthy

  • March 17, 2017 22:38 IST
    By Reuters
Fitness tracker for pets keeps cats and dogs healthy Close
A fitness tracker for pets can let you know if your flurry companion is healthy. The Petble tracker measures cats’ and dogs’ exercise levels as well as their sleeping, eating and drinking. Pet products are becoming increasingly popular on the Chinese market with keeping animals a sign of wealth.
loading image
IBT TV
Seattle attorney reacts to Hawaii blocking Trump's new travel ban: 'That is fantastic news'
Most popular