Fitbit, one of the most prominent names in fitness and health tracking devices, has expanded its smartwatch and fitness trackers portfolio in India with the launch of three new devices. The premium Ionic smartwatch finally makes its way to the country, attracting fitness enthusiasts who'd like to keep their daily goals in check without compromising on the style element.

The aesthetic look of the Fitbit Ionic sets it apart from the regular smartwatches, which bring the classic analogue watch design. Fitbit Ionic packs series of features that make this smartwatch a steal.

Fitbit Ionic doesn't come cheap. It is priced at Rs 22,990 in India and it'll be available next month onwards across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and online partners in India. Buyers can choose from three colour combinations in the Ionic smartphone, including silver gray tracker and clasp with blue gray band, smoke gray tracker and clasp with charcoal band, or burnt orange tracker and clasp with slate blue band.

"With Ionic, we are delivering what consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch – a health and fitness first platform that combines the power of personalization and deeper insights with our most advanced technology to date, unlocking opportunities for unprecedented health tracking capabilities in the future," James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said in a statement.

Having said that, let's take a look at all the features Ionic brings to the table. The smartwatch offers standard tracking features such as tracking your steps, sleep and cardio. But there's more.

Fitbit Ionic offers up to 5 days of battery life, which is a boon to those who find one-day battery life in regular smartwatches annoying. Fitbit Ionic has a smart Run Detect feature that works in tandem with GPS tracking, allowing runners to see real-time pace and distance, auto-pause to take a breather and automatically resume when you start running. Fitbit Ionic is water resistant up to 50 meters, which lets you capture all those laps you do in the pool. The smartwatch captures the duration of your swimming exercise and calories burned during those sessions.

Fitbit Ionic's integrated antenna enables a stronger connection to GPS and GLONASS satellites. If you are unaware of what it does, Ionic allows you to record elevation climbed, split times, and a map of your walk, run or ride in the Fitbit app - all without having to carry your phone with you. While you perform all those activities, your heart rates is bound to increase. Fitbit has you covered on that. Equipped with an improved PurePulse heart rate tracking, you'll be able to see real time heart rate fluctuations and optimise intensity of your workouts. If you need assistance, FitBit Coach app gives you on-device instructions for 7-minute workouts, 10-minute abs and treasure chest and dynamic workouts. Fitbit Ionic has a unique SpO2 sensor, which helps wearers to track important indicators of health such as sleep apnea. Fitbit Ionic gets as independent as its possible. The smartwatch has 2.5GB onboard storage to store all your favourite tracks to take you an extra mile. Smart notifications allows wearers to get all alerts on your wrist. From Gmail to Facebook and Snapchat to your incoming calls and texts, Fitbit Ionic can show them all.

Fitness Ionic didn't come alone to India. There are two more fitness trackers, Fitbit Flyer and Aria 2, both priced at Rs 9,990. These trackers offer an affordable choice to those who want to keep their 2018 fitness goals in check without having to drop a huge amount on Ionic smartwatch.

All Fitbit devices are cross-platform compatible, which means they can be paired with your iPhone as well as your Android smartphone.