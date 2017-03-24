Want to get toned abs and perfect body like a celebrity without burning a hole in the pocket? Thanks to these products under Rs 300, now you can get rid of the stubborn fat.

Take a look at some of the coolest workout products that will help you get toned abs and motivate you to get back to the shape without spending too much from your pocket.

Disclaimer: You still got to sweat it out! !

Tummy Trimmer

Tummy Trimmer helps you lose the belly fat which usually really hard to lose. It is a lot easier with this device rather than working out through the usual crunches.

Chest Expander

You will be surprised to see the number of exercises you could perform with this one little expander.

Dumbbells

Dumbbells could be your best friend if you are looking to tone your arm muscles. If you aren't sure what strength you can hold, try out with the 1 kg dumbbells here.

Skipping Rope

Your childhood buddy can help you lose weight and improve the functioning of your heart. Yes, skipping ropes not only tone your limbs and arms but also play a role in better cardiovascular activity.

Power Roll

Power rolls help you lose cellulite on easy go and give your muscles a stretch.

