  • December 30, 2016 21:38 IST
    By ITN
Fisherman of capsized boat reveals ordeal in English Channel
Fisherman Johny Ronsijns was rescued after clinging onto his boat for 11 hours after it capsized in the English Channel on 27 December. Another man died after being rescued and a third is still missing. It is yet unclear what caused the boat to capsize.
